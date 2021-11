Investec PLC (OTCPK:IVTJF) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 18, 2021 4:00 AM ET. Nishlan Samujh - Group Finance Director & Executive Director. Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and welcome to 100 Grayston here in Sandown, and welcome to any of our shareholders, analysts and colleagues who are joining via the webcast. How wonderful it is that after 18 months of significant struggle with COVID, we can once again get back together in one room. Obviously, we are socially distanced, but it is fantastic to welcome you to 100 Grayston.

