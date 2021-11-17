ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California to Benefit from EV Infrastructure

By Jessica Shea Choksey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Energy Commission (CEC) has approved a $1.4 billion plan, focusing on the state's goal to build and expand infrastructure for electric vehicle (EV) charging and hydrogen...

mining.com

The charging infrastructure needed to boost EV adoption – report

In their view, this means that to keep pace with the rapidly growing interest in EVs, vast networks of publicly accessible chargers will need to be built and put into operation in short order and that a failure to do so could stymie EV growth and slow progress on decarbonizing road transport.
ngtnews.com

Shoals Technologies, SKYCHARGER Expand EV Charging Infrastructure

Shoals Technologies Group Inc., a provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, has been selected by SKYCHARGER as part of their EV charging infrastructure offering. SKYCHARGER placed a purchase order for Fuel by Shoals eMobility solutions to cover the 2022 pipeline, with first shipments beginning in Q4 2021. This product selection will reduce capital costs and significantly speed deployment time frames of its EV infrastructure projects across the U.S.
electricvehiclesresearch.com

EV Charging Infrastructure the Key to Powering Future Mobility

Electric vehicles (EVs) have the potential to reshape the transportation sector globally, drastically cutting carbon emissions and clearing the way for significant climate progress. Despite the roaring success of EVs, adequate charging infrastructure is lagging behind. Many EV owners charge their cars at home using a wall-mounted charger. This arrangement works for most current owners because the average EV use is well within the range of today's EVs. However, two major difficulties arise. First, for drivers who live in apartments or do not have a driveway, parking garages are rarely equipped with charging infrastructure, and installing such infrastructure may be cost-prohibitive for building managers. Second, an expanded charging infrastructure is needed for EVs to make long-distance trips that require multiple stops for charging. When it comes to longer trips, EV owners can experience "range anxiety," the fear that the car will run out of power before reaching a suitable (and functioning) charging station. Hence, building a robust public "fuelling" network of charging stations is the key to a successful EV market. At home, followed by the workplace, remains the most favorable location for EV charging. This means that the market for public charging stations is in DC fast charging targeted at on-the-go, cross-country (long-range) driving, and in emergencies.
freightwaves.com

Net Zero Carbon: Infrastructure and EVs, baby!

TLDR: Unpacking climate provisions in the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act and uncovering who will be using the planned 500,000 chargers nationwide. It’s understandable if many of you are bullish carbon nerds like myself and spent the past two weeks with eyes peeled for updates from climate negotiations at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. It’s probably not understandable to the remaining majority of the population so let’s bring the climate conversation closer to home and focus on keeping the wheels turning and the lights on here in the U.S.
ABC4

Utah to receive billions in funding from new Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4)- The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) released details on how the new infrastructure law will affect Utah and how the state will benefit from it. According to details released in a statement from the department, Utah received an overall C+ on its infrastructure report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers […]
bloomberglaw.com

EV Credit, Methane Fees: What $555 Billion Climate Plan Would Do

The spending bill House Democrats passed Friday and sent to the Senate calls for the largest-ever investment in fighting climate change: $555 billion on clean power, electric vehicles and resilience to global warming. The. White House. has said the bill, which faces an uncertain fate in the Senate, sets the...
Eureka Times-Standard

Local auction to benefit Northern California wildfire victims

Starting on Tuesday, Humboldt Grace, a nonprofit cannabis advocacy group, will begin an online auction and fundraiser to help rural communities in the Emerald Triangle rebuild after wildfires. The Fire Recovery Project, which aims to raise $50,000 by Dec. 5, is auctioning off a variety of donated items including a...
CBS Sacramento

$57.7 Million Grant Awarded To California For Four Projects, One In Yolo County

WASHINGTON (CBS13) – On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that a grant of $57.7 million is being awarded to California for four special projects. The first project is aimed at reconnecting the City of Oakland, which will receive $14.5 million aimed at improving mobility, safety, and quality of life. The second project, aimed to improve transportation in California, will award $24 million to the California High-Speed Rail Authority. The third project is for the San Francisco County Transportation Authority which will receive $18 million to replace seven seismically deficient bridges and bring the existing bridges up to current standards. The fourth...
CarBuzz.com

GMC Hummer EV Could Benefit Big Time From New Tax Credits

The topic of tax credits for new electric vehicles has been hotly debated this year. In July, we reported on proposed changes to EV tax credits that could raise the maximum amount to $12,500, up from $7,500 currently. However, only certain models would qualify for the $12,500 maximum depending on specific factors like where the cars are built.
thechronicle-news.com

VinFast Reveals First Electric SUVs in L.A.

VinFast has officially become the first Vietnamese automaker to unveil a vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show. This week, the new global brand revealed two electric SUVs—the VF e35 and VF e36—as part of a planned expansion to the United States, Canada, and Europe before the end of 2022.
