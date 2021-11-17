Cross country finishes season

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High boys and girls cross country teams completed one of their most successful seasons ever on Nov. 6 as the Tigers saw senior Ryan Watts finish eighth in the boys Class 3A race as the boys placed 20th as a team and junior Emily Nuttall conclude a breakout season by leading the girls' team to a 22nd place finish in a race that saw six of its runners set personal records.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO