ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Cross country finishes season

earlycountynews.com
 5 days ago

Cross country season reached its conclusion Nov. 6...

www.earlycountynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX43.com

PIAA Cross Country state championships see strong finish by District Three

HERSHEY, Pa. — This year's PIAA cross country season is officially in the books. Pennsylvania's top high school talent converged on the Parkview Cross Country Course in Hershey on Saturday. District III was well represented on the medal stand as the Dallastown girls team finished state runner-up in Class 3A,...
HERSHEY, PA
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Cross Country Teams Enjoy Very Successful Season As Watts Finishes Eighth In Boys 3A Meet, Nuttall Enjoys Breakout Girls Season

EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High boys and girls cross country teams completed one of their most successful seasons ever on Nov. 6 as the Tigers saw senior Ryan Watts finish eighth in the boys Class 3A race as the boys placed 20th as a team and junior Emily Nuttall conclude a breakout season by leading the girls' team to a 22nd place finish in a race that saw six of its runners set personal records.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
yoursun.com

Lemon Bay boys finish eighth, Wadsworth seventh at state cross country

The Lemon Bay boys cross country team was the top area finisher as it placed eighth at the 2A state championships Friday morning at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee. The only other two area teams competing — the Charlotte boys and girls teams — finished 21st and 29th, respectively, among 32 placing teams in 3A competition.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghsa#Gisa State Championships
27east.com

Southampton’s Billy Malone Finishes Cross Country Career At State Meet

Southampton’s Billy Malone achieved something that every senior strives to do when they embark on their final cross country season: reaching the sport’s pinnacle meet, the New York State Championships.... more. The Pierson girls cross country team, and a pair of boys in senior P.J. Ramundo ... by Drew Budd.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
earlycountynews.com

GISA State Champions

Congratulations to the SGA One Act Play Team who is the GISA State Champions for second year in a row! Mary Abigail VanAtta received recognition for All-Star Cast at state, Sarah Wasdin received...
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Virginian-Pilot

Cox falls behind early in loss to Glen Allen in Class 6 boys volleyball state championship

It may have taken over 10 years and suboptimal circumstances, but a hug between Daniel Hurley and Chris Peters was long overdue. The Cox boys volleyball team lost to Glen Allen in the Class 6 state championship, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-14, Thursday at VCU’s Siegel Center. Hurley tallied a match-high 22 kills. “I’m just proud we’re here,” said Hurley, who shared a warm embrace with Peters after ...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
earlycountynews.com

Hometown girl impressing at FSU

Photo by seminoles.comTALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Her name is Makayla Timpson, but you can call her KK. Based on the early returns, KK can play. #NoleFAM ...
SPORTS
The Trussville Tribune

Weekend basketball roundup for area teams

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Hewitt-Trussville boys and girls teams earned victories on Saturday, November 20, 2021. For the boys, the Huskies pulled it out in overtime against Dothan, 70-66, with Tyler Blake pouring in 19 points and Ray Rolley adding 16. The boys play next on Nov. 30 at Oak Mountain […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy