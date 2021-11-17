ECHS Lady Cats travel to FSU to support former teammate; Lady Cats season begins

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could...
Chinese tennis star Peng Shaui, whose disappearance from the public eye following a sexual assault allegation raised safety concerns, had a video call with top Olympic officials Sunday. Peng had a 30-minute video conference with the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and two other IOC officials to discuss her...
Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., warned the United States must not "turn a blind eye" to Chinese abuses after Tennis star Peng Shuai reportedly went missing shortly after alleging the former vice premier sexually assaulted her earlier this month. The Florida congressman discussed the athlete's reported disappearance on "Fox & Friends...
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — An SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Sunday, injuring more than 20 people, the city’s police chief said. Chief Dan Thompson said the investigation was ongoing, but that a “suspect vehicle” was recovered. Some of the injured were taken by police to hospitals, and others were taken by family members, Thompson said.
A deal reportedly has been brokered in Sudan to reinstate the ousted prime minister weeks after the nation's military led a coup that drove him out of power. A source close to Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Reuters on Sunday that the leader is on board with the deal, under which all political detainees would be freed, to stop the bloodshed. Limitations on Hamdok’s movement have been cleared by the Sudanese military, according to Reuters, and the security forces that were ordered to watch outside his home have been dismissed.
(CNN) — Golfing legend Tiger Woods posted a short video of himself taking a practice shot out on a golf course on Sunday. Woods, who has not played in a golf tournament since his car accident in February, shared a three-second video on social media with the caption "making progress."
Before the murder trial began for the three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, race was expected to be a major theme in the case. Jurors were asked if they supported Black Lives Matter, if they had participated in any racial justice demonstrations and if they considered the Confederate flag to be racist. All but one Black person was struck from the jury. Eleven of the 12 jurors selected are white.
The fiancée of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi has published an open letter in The Washington Post asking singer Justin Bieber to cancel his performance at the Formula One race in Saudi Arabia. In the letter, Hatice Cengiz urged Bieber to cancel the scheduled Dec. 5 performance in the Red...
