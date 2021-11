Hometown girl impressing at FSU

During Florida State's spirited 31-28 victory over Miami on Saturday, a true freshman emerged in the defensive backfield to start his first-ever game as a Seminole. Omarion Cooper made sure to leave his mark on the storied rivalry, racking up four pass deflections, two tackles and grabbing a first-quarter interception in the process. Cooper's pick was the first turnover of the game on either side and helped shift momentum in FSU's favor early on the way to a 17-0 lead.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO