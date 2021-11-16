ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open Ohio Senate seat fueling wild GOP primary in key 2022 race

By Christopher Wilson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battle for an open 2022 Senate seat in Ohio has turned into a struggle among the Republican candidates over who can be the most aggressive culture warrior. In January, Republican Sen. Rob Portman announced he would be retiring rather than seeking election next year. That has set off a multicandidate...

The Atlantic

Democrats Are Productive. Republicans Are Performative.

Last night, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy—one of the few elected Republicans left in the state of California—gave an eight-hour-32-minute speech on the floor of the House, which delayed a vote on Build Back Better, President Biden’s social-policy bill and, naturally, included a lot of completely wild stuff, including a complaint about metal-detector fines and a claim that the bill cost $5 trillion (Democrats heckled him with even more absurdly specious shouts of $6, 7, 8, and 9 trillion) and comments on “Drug trafficking, Immigration, Elon Musk, Defund the police, 2021 local elections, Biden's meeting w/ Xi, Covid origins, Hypersonic missiles, Afghanistan.” One widely mocked highlight: “I can’t even afford to test-drive a Tesla. And Elon is one of my best friends.”
The Independent

GOP congressman vows to oppose ‘loser’ Trump if former president runs again

A Republican congressman in Ohio is vowing to do whatever he can to stop former President Donald Trump from attaining the 2024 GOP nomination for president, and denounced him in a scathing interview.Speaking with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Rep Anthony Gonzalez tore into the former president, who he said was a “loser” who was refusing to acknowledge his own failure in the 2020 election.“We have to be a party of truth, and the cold hard truth is Donald Trump led us into a ditch on January 6th. The former president lied to us. He lied to every...
Slate

A Guide to the Crazy Pants Ohio Republican Senate Primary and Its Most Recent Crazy Pants Debate

The Ohio Republican Senate primary is not being held until May, but has already made a number of national headlines as its competitors have raced to the bottom of the MAGA barrel and then tried to dig through it to find an even lower level of barrel. Well-connected venture capitalist J.D. Vance is pretending he hates “the elite” and thinks QAnon makes a lot of sense, while perennial candidate Josh Mandel is calling for violent resistance against the vaccine “Gestapo” and adopting a southern accent on Fox News despite being from suburban Cleveland. It’s been fun times from the get-go.
TheDailyBeast

Dem Kingmaker Jim Clyburn Endorses in Key Race for Senate

Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, owner of one of the most coveted endorsements in Democratic politics, has given his seal of approval to a leading candidate in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race—a must-win for Democrats. Clyburn will endorse Mandela Barnes, the lieutenant governor of Wisconsin, in his primary campaign to...
