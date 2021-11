Pharrell Williams has been a trailblazer in the music world and he has also matched that status when it comes to the fashion and streetwear world. He has his very own brand called Billionaire Boys Club, and unsurprisingly, he has done various Adidas collabs with this imprint. Most collabs have to do with his Adidas NMD Hu, which has been a consistent heavy-hitter as far as Adidas shoes go. It's a silhouette that everyone loves, and now, Billionaire Boys Club will get another new colorway.

