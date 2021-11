In another game that had all the makings of an impressive upset, at least for the first 30 minutes or so, the Spurs yet again fell short as the Clippers used a surge at the end of the 3rd quarter to shake loose on their way to a 106-92 victory. Led by Dejounte Murray’s 26 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists, the Spurs hung tough, taking body blows and responding with shots of their own, clawing their way back from a double digit deficit to take the lead midway through the 3rd quarter. But the Clips reserves seized control of the game shortly thereafter, and the home team shot out to a lead the Spurs would never really challenge on the strength of a 14-2 run to close out the period.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO