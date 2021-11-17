ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Eight Retreats To Restore Your Mind, Body And Soul

MOJEH
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to taking holidays in a post-pandemic world, busy trips full of sightseeing have taken a back seat. Enter the wellness retreat, taking over travel one yoga class at a time. It’s no secret that the pandemic has taken a toll on both our mental and physical...

mojeh.com

Valley News

Body, Mind and Spirit Wellness Fair at Soboba

More than 20 vendors welcomed visitors to the Soboba Sports Complex Monday, Oct. 25, for a Body, Mind and Spirit Wellness Fair sponsored by Let’s Get Moving Mondays and its founder, Kelli Hurtado. She began planning the event a while ago but for the past three weeks really focused on the logistics.
TEMECULA, CA
myrtlebeachsc.com

Gain More Energy In Your Mind & Body

If you are keen to have more energy in your mind and body, the good news is that there are plenty of ways in which you can do just that. No matter what kind of position you might be starting out from, you can be sure that it is always possible to gain more energy, so that is something that you should bear in mind. In this post, we are going to take a look at just some of the very best ways to achieve this, so that you can enjoy the many benefits of having more energy in your day to day life.
WEIGHT LOSS
Toledo Blade

Open Arms Wellness Center & Yoga Loft: massage and yoga for the mind and body

The Open Arms Wellness Center & Yoga Loft in Oregon offers a variety of services to improve your overall well-being. The center provides ultimate mind, body and spirit retreat with massage, esthetics, yoga, and meditation. Its philosophy is to provide you with affordable massage therapy. The personable staff works with...
OREGON, OH
State
Arizona State
Pepperdine Graphic

Body and Soul: Reminiscing at Paris Baguette

Rows of colorful cakes draw customers’ eyes before they pay for their food. Paris Baguette’s certified bakers made these cakes for customers to enjoy for any celebration. Memories of eating sugary pastries with my mom, while waiting for my siblings to return from school flood my mind as I walk toward a Paris Baguette in Encino, Calif., on Sunday, Oct. 31.
LOS ANGELES, CA
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
womenfitness.net

Tips To Losing Stubborn Belly Fat Over 50

Belly fat, aka visceral fat that is deep in the belly, is very different than the type you pinch under the skin – it is much more metabolically and chemically active, strongly associated with how well you respond to insulin and dietary carbohydrates, and also very closely linked with inflammation, with which it is both cause AND effect – it causes inflammation and is caused by inflammation in the body. Insulin resistance is a condition in which your body does not respond appropriately to insulin, the hormone that controls the amount of glucose, (sugar) in your blood, and excess insulin in your body leads to weight gain – especially belly fat plus it makes it much harder to lose weight!
FITNESS
People

Prince Albert Tells PEOPLE Princess Charlene Is in a Treatment Facility: 'She Realized She Needed Help'

Princess Charlene is receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco," her husband, Prince Albert, tells PEOPLE exclusively. The decision to seek medical care just days after her return to Monaco was made jointly by the couple, assisted by Charlene's brothers. In an exclusive interview, Monaco's sovereign prince tells PEOPLE the 43-year-old princess is suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical." Dismissing a variety of rumors, he says her recovery will require clinical care lasting several weeks at minimum.
WORLD
healthcanal.com

Shedding Your Belly Fat With These 3 Best Fruits

Part of losing weight is finding ways to shrink your waistline. Belly fat can be stubborn and take some time to get rid of. People try serious exercises and even long diets to get rid of belly fat. But starving yourself and overworking won’t benefit your health. Instead, work on...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

One Major Effect Bananas Have on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're uncertain about how good for you bananas really are (thanks to questions about their sugar content, actual potassium level, and debates like these), here's the possible final verdict: A new study reveals why this easy-to-grab, versatile fruit may be an official thumbs-up for your diet. This weekend, digestion and nutrition researchers in Australia are highlighting one benefit of bananas you almost certainly didn't know.
NUTRITION
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

US is asked to join search for British F-35 stealth fighter that crashed in the Mediterranean in race to stop Russia from recovering secret American tech

The US has been asked to help locate and salvage a crashed British fighter jet, in order to prevent the top-secret American technology from falling into Russian hands. The Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II, one of 24 such aircraft that America has delivered to the UK, crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the RAF pilot safely ejected.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healthcanal.com

Eating These 5 Fiber-Rich Foods That Help Burn Belly Fat Fast

Belly fat or visceral fat tends to appear around the midsection of your body. Depending on your food and activity level, you may gain more weight, affecting your health and well-being. This is why it’s crucial to find ways to lose excess weight. One of the best strategies to use...
NUTRITION

