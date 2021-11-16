ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Internet Is Broke: Almost Every Major Site Experiencing Outages

WebProNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of high-profile sites are experiencing outages Tuesday afternoon, with no indication what the...

www.webpronews.com

The Independent

Xfinity outage - latest updates: Internet issues continue for many Comcast users

Xfinity internet and cable has gone down, in an outage affecting users across the country.People were unable to get online – or even, in some cases, to check whether their internet had broken at all.The problems appear to be the result of technical issues at the provider.But neither Xfinity or its parent company Comcast have yet recognised the issue, or given any indication of how long it might last.Follow here for the latest updates on the problems.
INTERNET
97.9 WGRD

Major Comcast Outage Reported Throughout the Country

It’s being reported by multiple news outlets that Comcast is experiencing a major outage throughout country. The outage is affecting internet and phone service. The company hasn’t stated a reason for the outage yet. This story is developing. Check back for details.
ECONOMY
New Jersey Herald

Comcast Xfinity internet, cable outages in NJ, across the country getting fixed

Comcast Xfinity customers are back online after a "network issue" caused service disruptions earlier Tuesday, a spokesperson said. "Earlier, some customers experienced intermittent service disruptions as a result of a network issue," a Comcast spokesperson said in a statement to the Asbury Park Press. "We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause."
INTERNET
techacute.com

Cisco’s ThousandEyes Maps Internet Outage Events

ThousandEyes is a software that is provided by Cisco as a service that acts as a health monitor of the internet and provides analysis through a global map. While the software was launched last year, Cisco has integrated it with their AppDynamics‘ cloud intelligence technology only this year. This integration will bring a new dashboarding experience to businesses that want to track and fix their network outage issues across the world.
INTERNET
LehighValleyLive.com

Widespread outage hits Comcast internet, phone, TV customers

A major outage in the northeast U.S. and elsewhere has knocked out internet, television and telephone service for Comcast/Xfinity customers. It’s not known how many customers are affected or what caused the outage but Comcast/Xfinity’s outage map shows service disruptions in the northeast, midwest, Pacific Northwest and California. Xfinity’s outage...
INTERNET
San Francisco Chronicle

Xfinity outage leaves tens of thousands in the Bay Area without internet

UPDATE: Here's what Comcast says about the huge Bay Area Xfinity outage. Comcast’s Xfinity customers expressed frustration Monday night at a widespread outage that disconnected them from their cable, phone and internet services for more than an hour. People from all around the Bay Area said they lost their connections...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wjol.com

Xfinity Blames Massive Internet Outage On ‘Network Issue’

(Joy Asico/Comcast via AP Images) Xfinity is blaming a massive Internet outage on a “network issue.” The outage knocked out Internet service to thousands of customers in the Chicago area and across several state yesterday morning. The company tweeted that they have addressed the issue and service was being restored for impacted customers. The root cause of the outage is under investigation.
INTERNET
Herald & Review

Comcast issues statement on internet outage

BLOOMINGTON — Comcast said Tuesday that a "network issue" was the cause of internet and phone outage Tuesday. "We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected," the company said in a statement.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
KSBW.com

XFInity services back online after widespread internet outages: comcast

Comcast told NBC Bay Area late Monday its systems show Xfinity services are starting to come back online following widespread internet outages across the Bay Area. The outages came as an atmospheric river made its way across the region, bringing gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain. On the Central...
INTERNET
Eyewitness News

Xfinity customers report internet outage

(WFSB) - An internet outage impacted Xfinity customers in the northeast part of the country on Tuesday. According to Downdetector.com, a slew of outage reports by Xfinity customers were listed between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. In response to a post on Twitter Tuesday morning, the company's Xfinity Support account...
INTERNET
spglobal.com

US internet outages increase 4% in end-October

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions. The number of internet outages in the U.S. for the week of Oct. 30 increased 4% to 173 from 166 in the preceding week, while...
INTERNET
beckershospitalreview.com

Comcast Xfinity internet being restored after national outages: 3 notes

Many Comcast Xfinity customers across the U.S. are coming back online after grappling with outages Nov. 9 stemming from a widespread broadband internet outage that began the night before, The Chicago Sun-Times reported. Three things to know:. 1. Xfinity's customer support Twitter account tweeted Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. that...
INTERNET
WHYY

Internet outage impacts Comcast customers in Philly area, other states

A major outage caused problems for Comcast customers as users on social media reported TV, internet, and cell service outages across the Philadelphia area on Tuesday morning. The service issues were far-reaching as users across the country, including Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan, have also reported connectivity problems. The Philadelphia-based company...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite Rock 96.9

New Jersey Deals With Widespread Internet Outages

A good portion of New Jersey appears to have lost internet this morning. Comcast is reporting 42,500 reports of loss of internet service since 8 am and their customer service phone number is unreachable. At about 3 pm Tuesday, a Comcast spokesperson sent a statement with an attempt to clarify...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Gmail fixed after major outage

Update 11:00 GMT: Google says it has now fixed all the known issues. "The problem with Gmail has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support," the company wrote. Update: 09:30 GMT: Google has confirmed it is looking into problems with Gmail...
INTERNET
protocol.com

Spotify, Snapchat and others taken down in major outage

Websites including Spotify, Snapchat, Etsy and Discord worked to get back online after experiencing a major outage Tuesday, according to Downdetector. The outage affected the websites of some retailers, including The Home Depot and Target, as holiday shopping activity was underway. All of the issues appear to link back to Google Cloud, which had faced a network problem, according to The Verge. Google's cloud dashboard showed issues with its App Engine and networking services.
TECHNOLOGY
Chicago Sun-Times

Comcast internet outages reported across Chicago area

People across the Chicago area were reporting internet outages Tuesday morning. People took to Twitter to post about the outages, many of which appeared to kick in around 7 a.m. as thousands of people prepared to start their work from home. More than 50,000 Comcast Xfiniti outages were reported Tuesday...
INTERNET
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Google Cloud back up after outage forces major sites offline

Google Cloud is back up and running Tuesday afternoon after a widespread disruption to services, knocking some major sites offline. "The issue with Cloud Networking has been resolved for all affected projects," the company posted on its website. The company didn’t post an explanation for the outage, but said it...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Snapchat down - update: Spotify among other major sites experiencing Google Cloud problems

Spotify, Snapchat, Discord and other significant parts of the internet appear to have briefly stopped working.The issue is likely related to a problem in the underlying infrastructure of the sites, given the outage on various services began at the same time.As such, the problem recalls an issue in June when internet company Fastly stopped functioning correctly, and knocked many of the world’s biggest websites offline.The latest problem appeared to instantly take down much of the internet. Services from Etsy to Pokemon Go, Target to Fitbit all seemed to be affected by the issue, according to tracking website Down Detector.The issues then appeared to resolve themselves as soon as they arrived, with websites appearing to go back to working about half an hour after they had broken.Follow the latest updates live below.
INTERNET

