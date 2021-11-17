ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The sinking ship of Kamala

By Cole Muzio
 5 days ago

Kamala Harris isn’t going to be President of...

Comments / 2

milwaukeesun.com

Kamala Harris ripped for Rittenhouse reaction

US Vice President Kamala Harris has claimed the justice system is not ?equitable? in her reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Critics have swiftly dropped reminders of her own record as a prosecutor. Harris said in a Friday public statement that there is "still more work to do" to improve...
KENOSHA, WI
thecut.com

Say Hello to President Kamala Harris

I suppose it’s fitting that this is the way America got its first woman president — not with an election, but with an ass exam. Today, Joe Biden had a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and needed to undergo anesthesia. So while he was sleeping with a tube up his butt, the power of the presidency was temporarily transferred to Vice-President Kamala Harris. Countries like New Zealand, Germany, Finland, Costa Rica, Thailand, and Denmark have all had female leaders at least once for quite some time now. But hell, yeah, madam (acting) president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Antelope Valley Press

Has Kamala Harris been sidelined?

Everyone lately seems to have an opinion about Vice President Kamala Harris. Depending on which news source or social media site you visit, she’s either improving the United States’s global profile or embarrassing the country every time she boards Air Force 2. During a recent goodwill trip to France, she...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Media finally notices just how terrible Kamala Harris is doing

Let’s just say the French accent didn’t, uh, help. Kamala Harris (remember her? She’s the one who said Joe Biden was racist before joining his ticket and becoming his vice president) is imploding like SN 2018gv (a star in the spiral galaxy NGC 2525 that self-detonated in a supernova and then, poof, disappeared).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

It’s hard to mess up being vice president. But Kamala Harris has.

It’s hard to screw up being vice president. George H.W. Bush famously said he attended so many funerals that the job description might as well be: “You die, I fly.” But after just 10 months in office, Kamala D. Harris has managed to make herself the least popular vice president at this point in at least 50 years.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

WATCH: Stephanopoulos Asks Kamala Harris ‘Has President Biden Told You Whether He Will Seek Re-election In 2024?’

ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos asked Vice President Kamala Harris whether President Joe Biden has told her he will run for reelection in 2024. On Thursday morning’s edition of Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos wrapped up his exclusive interview with the VP by asking “Has President Biden told you whether he’s going to seek reelection in 2024?”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kamala Harris Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Vice President Kamala Harris. Marriage: Douglas Emhoff (2014-present) Education: Howard University, B.A. political science and economics, 1986; University of California, Hastings College of the Law, J.D., 1989. Religion: Baptist. Other Facts. First African-American, first woman and first Asian-American to become attorney general...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wbap.com

Chris Salcedo: Kamala is President for a Day

Chris had some breaking news for you. Biden is going to go under for a. colonoscopy. That means there is a temporary transfer of power. Oh no, say. it ain’t so. Everyone hates Kamala, including the White House. How so? Find out here.
U.S. POLITICS
New York Sun

Kamala Harris Agonistes

The plight of Vice President Kamala Harris brings to mind Prime Minister Thatcher’s aphorism about how being powerful is like being a lady. If you have to tell people you are, you aren’t.”. It is never good for a politician to have to defend his relevance, as Ms. Harris is...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

The candidate the Kamala-Pete buzz ignores

BERNIE 2.0 — Amid the glut of speculation about whether Kamala Harris or Pete Buttigieg is Joe Biden’s political heir, another important succession story in Democratic circles has gone almost entirely undiscussed: Who will inherit Bernie Sanders’ ideological mantle?. During the past two presidential cycles, the Vermont independent mounted captivating,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
defendernetwork.com

Is criticism of VP Kamala Harris warranted?

When Kamala Harris ran as Joe Biden’s vice president, she rallied Greek organizations, HBCUs, and people all across the country to propel the Biden-Harris team to victory. Nearly a year into their administration, Harris has found herself on the receiving end of criticism that she’s all but disappeared. But some are questioning whether the backlash is warranted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Black Enterprise

Biden Administration Aides Praise V.P. Kamala Harris After Unfavorable CNN Report

White House aides came to the defense of Vice President Kamala Harris following a CNN report detailing frustrations among her team and White House officials about her role. In the article, published Sunday, CNN spoke with nearly three dozen former and current Harris aides, administration officials, Democratic operatives, donors, and outside advisers. According to the interviews, many in President Joe Biden‘s circle expressed frustration that Harris is not being adequately prepared or positioned and is instead being sidelined when it comes to White House decisions and legislation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Sun

A Lifeboat for Kamala Harris

Could Kamala Harris become a truly radical vice president, meaning one who would restore the highest office in the Senate to its original constitutional concept? We ask because of the reports that the relationship between her and President Biden has collapsed and become what, according to Cable News Network, West Wing aides are calling “entrenched dysfunction.” Opportunity knocks, we say.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

VP Kamala Harris under a microscope

VP Harris was given responsibility for some of the administration’s most thorny and intractable issues, like immigration. Aimee Allison and Glynda Carr look at how the Vice President is doing just under a year into her term.Nov. 15, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

