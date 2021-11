In national rankings, Wisconsin has not always fared well in closing the digital divide, especially in rural areas, but advocates of the new federal infrastructure plan say now that it’s a ‘go,’ the state can build on efforts to connect more families to internet service. Leading up to the infrastructure bill’s passage, the White House noted Wisconsin will receive at least $100 million to help with broadband gaps, with the possibility of more money based on need.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO