ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Netflix's Top 10 Shows and Movies Right Now: Most Popular on Netflix This Week – Rotten Tomatoes

By The Best Netflix Shows, Series To Watch
enplugged.com
 4 days ago

The shows and movies most popular on Netflix according to their subscribers are found on the service, but that’s only part of the story. Fans spend more time on their favorite Netflix series and movies than just the time spent binging them; they also read up on titles’ background and critical...

enplugged.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Netflix's New Horror Series has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The success of Squid Game on Netflix proved that audiences around the globe are willing to watch original programming on the streamer that wasn't exclusively American produced and in English, even viewers in the United States proved interested in foreign content. Luckily for Netflix it wasn't long before their next big South Korean original series arrived on the scene as their all-new horror show Hellbound has arrived. The new series, which hails from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho and their writing partner Choi Gyu-seok, has already shown that it will be a hit as the series has a perfect, 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is already dominating the Top 10 on the streaming service.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4, which will premiere Dec. 3. The trailer features the returning bakers tackling the various holiday baking challenges presented before them. “The showstopper challenge, they’ve got to make a festive feast illusion cake,” says judge Paul Hollywood. The trailer showcases clips of cakes fashioned to look like turkey, bread and more. Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Tom Allen return to the tent this holiday season. Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow and Kieran Smith executive produce, and Love Productions produces. Watch the trailer below. Also in today’s TV news roundup: DATES HBO Max...
TV & VIDEOS
bulletin-news.com

Netflix Launches A New Top 10 Website to Rank Shows and Movies

Netflix has announced the launch of a new website that will feature the most popular titles on the streaming service. The “Top 10” titles will be included on a newly built website that will track the performance of various shows on the platform. Viewers will be able to follow English and non-English movies and TV episodes on the Netflix Top 10 website, as well as how well those movies are performing in other regions, signaling a change in how the streaming service communicates data with its users.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Hernán Jiménez
Person
Darren Barnet
Person
Lochlyn Munro
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Penn Badgley
Person
Delroy Lindo
Person
José Padilha
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Tati Gabrielle
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Apple Insider

Netflix to release weekly report detailing viewership, most popular content

Netflix has reversed course on its secrecy surrounding viewer metrics and will begin publishing a weekly report detailing its most popular TV shows and movies. The updates will be published every Tuesday on a dedicated webpage. The stats will offer details on how many viewing hours specific titles have accumulated across the globe, as well as the overall most popular programming.
TV SHOWS
enplugged.com

30 Favorite Netflix Shows – Rotten Tomatoes

For Rotten Tomatoes’ annual Fall TV Survey, we asked our users what they’re most looking forward to in the coming TV season and to reflect on the best shows from seasons past. Over 1,000 of them got back to us with their picks for fall. We first asked the question...
TV SERIES
enplugged.com

7 best Netflix shows with 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating you should watch right now – GQ India

Netflix releases many shows every month. The OTT platform has a plethora of content across various genres, making it difficult to pick the best. And due to that, oftentimes, we miss the hidden gems and great shows. So, we tracked down the shows with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score that deserves your wholesome attention. Also, you can find the list of best Netflix shows with over 95% Rotten Tomatoes rating here.
TV SERIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Scares Up a Projected $40.5 Million Opening Weekend

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is the front runner at the domestic box office, as the comedy sequel is headed towards a $40.5 million haul for the weekend. After earning $4.5 million in Thursday previews, “Afterlife” was originally projected to draw a three-day total of $27 million to $30 million, a figure that the film is now outperforming. The Sony Pictures release grossed $16.5 million from 4,315 locations on Friday. Sony has positioned the comedy sequel for continuous play over the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday next weekend, betting on great word-of-mouth to earn ticket sales from families of men, women and children. During the pandemic era, young...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Western#Red Notice#Army Of Thieves#Nos#Squid
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blade’: Delroy Lindo Joins Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Vampire Adventure (Exclusive)

Delroy Lindo, currently shooting up bad guys in The Harder They Fall, is in final negotiations to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Blade. Bassam Tariq, known for directing the rap drama Mogul Mowgli, is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure-thriller, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who worked on HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen series, behind the keyboard on script duties. Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. On top of...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Robin de Jesús on Latinos in Hollywood and Working with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús found a way to channel the proper inspirations to maximize his performance as a former theatre actor turned  accountant Michael in Netflix’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” He’s fighting for his art to be seen, as well as the under-seen voices in the Latino and LGBTQ communities, and he’s looking forward to the visibility. Also on this episode, the Awards Circuit Roundtable assembles to discuss Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, Halle Berry’s “Bruised” and the opening of Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard” with Will Smith. Listen to the full interview with...
MOVIES
enplugged.com

Best TV shows on Netflix this weekend – October 23 – MARCA.com

It’s the weekend and, for many, that means sitting back and relaxing with Netflix on the TV. There are several exciting shows and movies on Netflix right now and, right here, we’ll discuss the best content on Netflix for this weekend of October 23 and October 24. At this moment...
TV SERIES
enplugged.com

Is Spider-Man: Homecoming on Netflix? – Netflix Life

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 28: Tom Holland attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Homecoming” at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) The 27th MCU feature Spiderman: No Way Home has reignited excitement with fans leading many to seek out...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Army
enplugged.com

America Ferrera movies and shows on Netflix – Netflix Life

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: America Ferrera attends the 23rd Annual NHMC Impact Awards Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 28, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for National Hispanic Media Coalition ) America Ferrera is best known for her portrayal...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
enplugged.com

Netflix's Hellbound is a Brutal, Thrilling Series About Belief | TV/Streaming – Roger Ebert

The wrath of God has been rendered, cinematically speaking, in many shapes and sizes. Sometimes it’s a perfect storm; sometimes it’s Samuel L. Jackson’s Jules striking great vengeance down upon thee with furious anger in “Pulp Fiction.” “Hellbound,” an ambitious new Netflix series from “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho based on a webtoon (“The Hellbound”), imagines the wrath of God as three smoky gray, towering Hulk-like beasts that appear out of nowhere and proceed to throw slam people into cars, walls, anything really, as if they were chew toys. They splatter a human being’s blood everywhere, trashing the environment around them, and then torch said target to a crisp. We later learn that this first (known) victim was given a decree by a floating face in the sky, who told this poor guy exactly when he was going to die and be sent to hell.
TV & VIDEOS
enplugged.com

The Best Movies And TV Shows Of 2021 – If You Love Journalism – Forbes

Journalist Tom Cullen with The Storm Lake Times reports on the 2020 Iowa caucuses. It’s 9:35 in the morning in Storm Lake, Iowa, and Art Cullen steps outside for a smoke. His reporters are doing that thing again. The not handing their copy in on time thing, the taking too long to polish sentences thing, and more or less failing to sufficiently grasp the kinds of existential realities that befall the editor of one of journalism’s last living dinosaurs. Which is another way of saying, Cullen’s is a family-run, twice-weekly print newspaper that’s somehow still hung around since the industry’s paleozoic era. A dinosaur that, so far, has defied the the asteroid of the Internet, notwithstanding the extinction-level danger it conveys.
STORM LAKE, IA
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy