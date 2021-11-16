ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Two Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT 2.0

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of NXT 2.0. First, we’ll see a triple threat match for the North American Championship. During Tuesday night’s show, Carmelo...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Damian Priest Turns Heel At WWE Survivor Series

Damian Priest had a big moment at WrestleMania as he teamed with Bad Bunny. Now that Bunny is preparing for his big 2022 tour, it appears that Priest is doing his own thing. Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura faced off against each other in the kickoff show of the event. Priest’s fuse is short and he’s been on edge for a while. That all came to a head at Survivor Series.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says Brock Lesnar Almost Killed Him

Brock Lesnar has achieved major success in the world of combat sports, and he is without a doubt one of the most intimidating athletes on the planet. Throughout his career in professional wrestling Brock Lesnar has destroyed many of his opponents, and during his early days with WWE The Beast crossed paths with Shannon Moore.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: Toxic Attraction six-woman tag match

Toxic Attraction will look to continue their dominance over NXT tonight. NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne will face off with Io Shirai, Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro in six-woman tag team action on tonight's episode of NXT. The match was made after Carter and Catanzaro saved Shirai from a beatdown by Toxic Attraction on last week's show.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Survivor Series 2021: Roman Reigns Shocks With A Rock Bottom

This year's Survivor Series has been nearly as much of an event featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson than the current "Tribal Chief," Roman Reigns, but that didn't stop the current Universal Champion from paying homage to his cousin by performing a Rock Bottom of his own. Though neither Big E nor Roman Reigns put their respective championships on the line, that didn't stop the superstars from giving this match their all as the main event of Survivor Series 2021.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Dexter Lumis
Person
Johnny Gargano
ewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown? (Video)

Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown going off the air, a dark match between The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) vs. Drew McIntyre and The New Day took place. Similar to what happened several weeks ago in a post-show dark match, Paul Heyman teased getting involved. During the...
WWE
f4wonline.com

NXT's Von Wagner appears on WWE SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown featured a brief appearance by a wrestler from NXT 2.0. NXT's Von Wagner appeared on tonight's show during a backstage segment with Adam Pearce and Sami Zayn. Wagner wasn't identified by name during the segment. Wagner was in Pearce's office when Zayn went in looking for Pearce. Zayn,...
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
MANCHESTER, NH
ewrestlingnews.com

New Match Booked For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Kay Lee Ray vs. Sarray has been added to tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. WWE announced the news with this statement posted on their website:. “Kay Lee Ray returns to rage against Sarray tonight. It’s time to rage. After teasing her return for the past number of weeks, Kay...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony D#Triple Threat#Combat
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Who Produced This Week’s WWE Main Event Matches

According to a report from Fightful, the following producers were behind this week’s WWE Main Event matches:. * Shawn Daivari produced the Liv Morgan vs. Tamina match. * Adam Pearce was in charge of the Jaxon Ryker vs. Cedric Alexander match. WWE tapes Main Event prior to Monday’s RAW TV...
WWE
PWMania

Early Preview For Next Week’s WWE NXT

A match and two segments have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. The feud between Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson will continue on next week’s show as they will meet in the ring for a poker showdown. Tonight’s NXT show saw Grimes defeat Ru Feng in singles action. After the match, Hudson confronted Grimes over Grimes getting over on him in last week’s “Duke Poker Room” segments. On this week’s show, Hudson ran Grimes down and called him a “stupid little hick” before issuing the challenge for next week. There’s no word on what the in-ring poker showdown will consist of.
WWE
Fightful

NXT WarGames 2021 Announced During 11/9 Episode Of NXT 2.0

NXT has announced the date of their next PPV event. During the November 9 episode of NXT 2.0, it was revealed that WarGames would be making its return on December 5, 2021. Originally a concept used by the NWA and later WCW, NXT revived WarGames as an event in 2017. The marquee match typically sees two or three teams of wrestlers locked inside a steel cage that encompasses two rings. Last year's installment saw Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, & Roderick Strong) defeat Team McAfee (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, & Oney Lorcan) in the main event.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership and Ratings 11.9.21

Last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw six women tag team action as Toxic Attraction picked up the win over Io Sharai, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Plus the announcement of the return of NXT War Games next month. The show drew an average of 603k viewers and ranked...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Top WWE NXT 2.0 Talents Backstage At SmackDown, ICP/Corey Graves, The Rock

According to a report from Pwinsider, WWE NXT 2.0 talents Cora Jade, Dexter Lumis, and Dakota Kai were backstage at last night’s SmackDown TV tapings. WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Von Wagner also made an appearance on SmackDown during a backstage segment with Sami Zayn and Adam Pearce. The Insane Clown...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT: WarGames Returning Next Month

WWE NXT: WarGames will be returning next month. During Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, it was announced that WWE NXT: WarGames will be taking place on December 5th. The 2020 WWE NXT: WarGames event also took place in December and featured The Undisputed Era vs. Team McAfee. As...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

A New Match Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Sasha Banks will be returning on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown and wants revenge on Shotzi after she attacked her several weeks ago. Also announced for SmackDown is Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs vs. The Los Lotharios (Angel Garza & Humbert Carrillo).
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Main Event, Two Featured Matches Rumored For This Week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown

A few big matches are rumored for this coming week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of the show at The Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia on Friday, the official website for the arena is advertising Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks, as well as an intriguing six-man tag-team bout pitting The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) against the trio of Drew McIntyre & The Viking Raiders.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT 2.0 WarGames Announced, WWE No Longer Using The “Takeover” Name?

WarGames is returning to WWE NXT. It was announced during tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode that WarGames will take place on Sunday, December 5. The event will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network. We noted a few weeks back how the first NXT 2.0 special event was planned for...
WWE
411mania.com

Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 11.9.21

Hello my fellow NXT viewers! It’s Tuesday night, and we’re back for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as ever, and tonight we get to see where the new direction of NXT 2.0 continues following the events of last week. Tonight sees a six-woman tag team match as Toxic Attraction battle Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro, and Kayden Carter, while Kay Lee Ray will take on Sarray and Jacket Time battles the Creed Brothers.
WWE
411mania.com

Match Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Josh Alexander will get his shot at Minoru Suzuki on next week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced tonight that Alexander will face Suzuki on next Thursday’s show. Also set for next week are The IInspiration vs. the Undead Bridesmaids, Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid, and a sit-down interview with Deonna Purrazzo. The show airs next Thursday on AXS TV.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy