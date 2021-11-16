Two Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT 2.0

A match and two segments have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. The feud between Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson will continue on next week’s show as they will meet in the ring for a poker showdown. Tonight’s NXT show saw Grimes defeat Ru Feng in singles action. After the match, Hudson confronted Grimes over Grimes getting over on him in last week’s “Duke Poker Room” segments. On this week’s show, Hudson ran Grimes down and called him a “stupid little hick” before issuing the challenge for next week. There’s no word on what the in-ring poker showdown will consist of.

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO