Could An Energy Crunch Lead To A Worldwide Financial Crisis?

Panic-driven market narratives can play a huge role in aggravating seemingly usual situations. Take, for instance, arguably the biggest story of the past weeks. Namely, that the US and other major importers are asking OPEC+ to bring more crude into the market, even though the oil group has so far been quite meticulous in its compliance (Saudi Arabia alone exported in October almost 500,000 b/d more than before). Whilst one might surely understand the drive to decrease fuel prices or to curb runaway inflation, the subsequent utterances seemed to have fortified the feeling of an impending tightness in the markets. This feeling was also corroborated by extremely weak Dubai differentials. The usual marker of East-to-West arbitrage possibilities, the Brent-Dubai EFS, surged to multi-year highs and has trended above 5 per barrel this month, making imports of barrels from Atlantic Basin almost impossible for Asian refiners.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO