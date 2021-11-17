ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Could An Energy Crunch Lead To A Worldwide Financial Crisis?

OilPrice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a case that can be made that the present day liquidity profile and reduced capital investment in upstream sources for new supplies of petroleum, match the similar scenario of the 2008-9 financial crisis. In recent times, and partially as a result of the global pandemic, huge infusions of cash...

oilprice.com

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

Mapping The Rise Of Solar Energy

The world is adopting renewable energy at an unprecedented pace, and solar power is the energy source leading the way. Despite a 4.5% fall in global energy demand in 2020, Visual Capitalist's Govind Bhutada notes that renewable energy technologies showed promising progress. While the growth in renewables was strong across the board, solar power led from the front with 127 gigawatts installed in 2020, its largest-ever annual capacity expansion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Biden Asks The World For Help Easing The Global Energy Crisis

Oil prices have fallen below a key psychological barrier on news that Biden is trying to persuade a number of countries to release crude from their Strategic Petroleum Reserves. Biden's highly unusual move comes just months after he made another request to OPEC+ to boost production so as to tame...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?

- The ongoing US-OPEC public spat continues to revolve around the oil market’s immediate prospects, namely its moving into oversupply following several months of global stock draws. - Latest outlooks from OPEC, IEA, and EIA all indicate that markets should flip into oversupply in Q1-2021, with EIA forecasting it would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Shale Oil#Energy Security#Energy Stocks#Wsj
OilPrice.com

Biden's Bluff And Covid Cases Drag Oil Prices Down

Oil prices have continued to fall this week as rumors of President Biden tapping into U.S. oil reserves combined with a resurgence in covid cases in Europe created fresh bearish sentiment. Resurgent COVID fears triggered by a fresh surge in European cases weighed on oil prices this week, dragging the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Editorial: Should Biden tap oil reserves to ease prices at the pump? History says no.

If you’ve filled your car’s gas tank at any point over the past several months, you probably noticed afterwards that your wallet felt quite a bit lighter than it used to. Nationally, gas prices have reached an average of $3.41 a gallon, a seven-year high, and $1.28 higher than a year ago. As the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane and businesses are reopening, gasoline demand has risen steadily but oil supply has not kept pace.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022

Bloomberg is out with a surprisingly objective article ("surprising" because it goes against the very "green" ideology espoused by both the media company's billionaire owner and the Biden administration) titled "Biden’s Remedy for High Gasoline Prices: Blame Oil Companies" which echoes what we said yesterday, yet which does not address the elephant in the room, namely that while Biden is (of course) scapegoating someone for his own failures, the solution remains just one: some form of SPR release or "volume exchange" (as JPM explained yesterday).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
OilPrice.com

U.S. Asks Big Oil Consuming Nations To Release Reserves

China is not the only big oil consumer the United States has asked to release oil from its reserves in a bid to rein in prices, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources. Earlier this week, the South China Morning Post reported that President Joe Biden had asked China's Xi Jinping to release oil from storage in a bid to put a lid on oil prices that have pushed U.S. retail fuel prices to levels that are worrying Washington.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

UK’s National Grid Expects Windfall Profits From High Power Prices

The UK’s National Grid expects significantly higher earnings for its 2021/2022 fiscal year ending in March 2022, due to the higher auction prices for electricity amid soaring natural gas and power prices in the UK and the rest of Europe. In its 2021/22 half-year results statement for the six months...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Crypto Miners Are Worsening Kazakhstan’s Energy Crisis

Energy demand is high and supplies are low from Europe to Asia. Many countries in the European Union have enacted emergency provisions to help their most vulnerable citizens survive a winter of sky-high energy bills. China is returning to coal with a vengeance while India threatens to run out of it entirely. Supply chains are disrupted around the globe and inflation is on the rise worldwide. In Kazakhstan, the government has kept energy prices artificially low, but that has invited a new and unforeseen challenge: the rise of cryptocurrency mining is now compounding the energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theenergymix.com

China, India Ramp Up Coal to Counter Short-Term Energy Supply Crunch

In the aftermath of the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow, where a last-minute intervention by India led to a weaker declaration calling for coal to be phased down but not out, both India and China are signalling a slower exit from the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel. “Both China and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Aggressive Middle East Oil Price Hikes Hint At Strong Demand In Asia

Panic-driven market narratives can play a huge role in aggravating seemingly usual situations. Take, for instance, arguably the biggest story of the past weeks. Namely, that the US and other major importers are asking OPEC+ to bring more crude into the market, even though the oil group has so far been quite meticulous in its compliance (Saudi Arabia alone exported in October almost 500,000 b/d more than before). Whilst one might surely understand the drive to decrease fuel prices or to curb runaway inflation, the subsequent utterances seemed to have fortified the feeling of an impending tightness in the markets. This feeling was also corroborated by extremely weak Dubai differentials. The usual marker of East-to-West arbitrage possibilities, the Brent-Dubai EFS, surged to multi-year highs and has trended above 5 per barrel this month, making imports of barrels from Atlantic Basin almost impossible for Asian refiners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

S&P 500 Flat as Energy, Financials Weigh

Investing.com – The S&P 500 was flat Wednesday, as investors appeared to hit pause on cyclical sectors of the market, with financials and energy leading the broader market lower. The S&P 500 fell 0.14%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.42%, or 149 points, the Nasdaq lost 0.22%. Energy continued...
STOCKS
houstonpublicmedia.org

Energy Crisis and Supply Chain

The ongoing energy crisis in Europe and Asia seems to be going global. Professor Craig Pirrong with the Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston says this is primed to impact an already strained world supply chain. “Europe and Asia are undergoing an energy crisis, with the prices...
HOUSTON, TX
OilPrice.com

IEA Hikes 2022 Brent Oil Price Outlook To $79

Brent Crude prices are expected to average $79.40 next year, according to the International Energy Agency, which raised its oil price assumptions for 2021 and 2022. This year, Brent Crude prices are set to average $71.50, the IEA’s latest assumptions cited by Reuters show. In a statement to the news...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Demand Uncertainty Could Keep Oil From Breaking $100

Commodity analysts have been on a forecasting binge recently as oil prices climb higher amid surprisingly strong demand and unsurprisingly short supply. Most believe oil has a lot higher to go. Others have reason to doubt that. One of the “dissenters” is Citi’s Ed Morse, who earlier this week told Bloomberg that while prices will continue to rise this quarter, next year the U.S. could surprise everyone with its production growth, suggesting that we might see an end to the oil rally as more supply comes online.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a small inventory build in crude oil that was just enough to keep the market from panicking over dwindling inventories. This week, the API estimated the inventory build for crude oil to be 655,000 barrels. U.S. crude inventories are now 60 million barrels below...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy