The contribution of PCB assembly in the healthcare industry will keep growing in line with the increasing demand for sophisticated and efficient medical equipment. The focus of modern medicine is not just to cure or prevent diseases but also to enhance the well-being and longevity of human beings. Health care innovation is the key factor in modern medicine and its emergence. This is largely supported by new technology penetration in all sectors of medicine and health care. The increasing role of the PCB technologies in implantable medical devices, monitoring, and diagnostic healthcare equipment are well noticed. The electronics industry has enabled a smartphone to monitor health parameters today!

