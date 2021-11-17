ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fed’s booster OK too late? Nursing home loses 8 to coronavirus outbreak this fall

By Alicia Lasek
McKnight's
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Connecticut nursing home has weathered a COVID-19 outbreak that sickened 89 residents and staff and killed eight residents, the facility operator reports. The outbreak at Geer Village Senior Community’s nursing facility began just before federal health agencies authorized COVID-19 booster shots for seniors and vulnerable individuals in late September, CEO...

www.mcknights.com

Comments / 1

