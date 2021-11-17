Hochul pledges new Italian-American Affairs director amid backlash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling on people who work in New York City to come back to the office. She says she wants to see employees return early in the new year to bolster the local economy. “How about this New Year’s resolution? That in the days after New Year’s that we say, everybody back in the office,” the governor said Thursday. “You can have a flex time, but we need you back at least the majority of the week. Come on back New Yorkers. We miss you.” Hochul also spoke about the health and safety concerns that have kept...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO