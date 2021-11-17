ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul pledges new Italian-American Affairs director amid backlash

By Raymond Hicks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kathy Hochul is hiring a new director of Italian-American Affairs after facing a firestorm of criticism over axing the former liaison to the state’s largest ethnic community without consulting community leaders. “Governor Hochul has committed to finding the best possible team to lead the state forward, and we...

