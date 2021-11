Mayor-elect Eric Adams took a break from late night celebrations to stop by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, where he talked about... his love of late night celebrations. “This is a city of nightlife. I must test the product,” Adams said, noting he stopped by three hotspots on election night. “We used to be the coolest place on the globe. We’re so damn boring now. We have to be among the people enjoying life. I want the cross-pollination of our energy and diversity of this city.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO