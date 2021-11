As much as you might love to scroll through Instagram and send friends memes that aim to characterize people by their sun signs — or even big three — students of astrology know to look to their natal, or birth, chart for the most accurate, useful information. You can think of your unique birth chart as a snapshot of the sky at the precise moment you were born, taken from the vantage point of your birthplace. From understanding not only the signs that your natal planets were in when you were born to getting a read on how they interact with one another and noting where they fall in your chart, you can pinpoint a variety of intriguing and intricate details about your perspective, patterns, and path.

