Originally Posted On: https://www.highspeedoptions.com/resources/insights/10-cybersecurity-facts-and-stats. Technology and cybercrime go hand in hand; as one takes off so does the other, unfortunately. It’s currently a multi-billion dollar industry that devastates thousands of individuals and businesses around the world each year, and it shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, according to this Gallup Poll, Americans now worry more about suffering a cyber-attack than they do being a victim of a violent crime. Yikes.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO