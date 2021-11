It’s been a busy few days for both investors and management of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU). After the bell rang to close Thursday’s session, the well known and well used financial software brand reported their fiscal Q1 earnings which smashed analyst expectations. Topline revenue was up more than 50% on the year and well ahead of the consensus, as was bottomline EPS which was almost 500% higher than what had been expected.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO