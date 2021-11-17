Happy Hour – MEC & Yalla

Our Story: On a hot August evening, three sisters sat around the kitchen table doing what sisters do best—talking about their days and laughing themselves silly. Amy had made a pitcher of Jalapeño Lime Margaritas with a flavorful spicy rim the night before and plenty was left over. Jacquie had just poured herself a nice cool one when Edie came up to her and said, “Try this Jac. It’s a Jalapeño Lime Margarita scone with that spicy rim sprinkled on top. I made it from the cocktail Amy made last night. What do you think?” Edie had been making scones for the last two years, always experimenting with new flavors. She had been so intrigued by Amy’s cocktail that she had the idea to use it in her scone recipe. They were all amazed that the scone captured the taste of the cocktail in such a delightful way.

