Restaurants

Happy Hour – MEC & Yalla

pdxfoodpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfternoons just got a whole lot cooler… Back by popular demand – Starting this afternoon, stop in to M.E.C. and enjoy great deals on house cocktails, beer, wine and some of your favorite dishes!. Happy Hour is available in the bar area only, Mon-Fri 4pm-5pm. Happy Hour to Multnomah...

pdxfoodpress.com

Camille Living in Miami

New Miami Social Club to host Complimentary Happy Hour in Brickell!

Enjoying house brewed beer and food at Est. 33Photo by Camille (myself) There’s a digital social club coming to Miami! It’s called Foyer - a private social community for professionals and creatives, coming together to socialize, partner and support each other. Whether you are new to the Miami area, or a local to Miami, Foyer will offer a range of events of activities that include happy hours, rooftop mixers, dinner parties, wine tastings, art museum events, fitness classes and many other thoughtfully curated events. The goal of Foyer is to provide meaningful face-to-face interactions while providing Miami locals a platform to build their social and professional network.
MIAMI, FL
Mashed

28% Agree This Is The Best Restaurant To Eat At On Thanksgiving

There's no shame in not wanting to deal with the giant Thanksgiving prep and cleanup — trust us, we don't either. Luckily, there are a ton of great options that are open on Thanksgiving Day that you can take your family to, without sacrificing the traditional flavors that you love. Golden Corral will provide its classic, all-you-can-eat buffet with some Thanksgiving twists (via Good Housekeeping). And according to The Daily Meal, in previous years, you could get this all for the low price of $12.99.
RESTAURANTS
urbanmatter.com

8 Best Happy Hours in Chicago You Need to Check Out

As our lovely city opens back up, and as the holiday season approaches… You know what we are thinking? Yes — happy hours! On top of all the amazing deals you already know, we’re introducing you to new happy hours in Chicago at some of our favorite bars and restaurants.
CHICAGO, IL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best happy hour: River and Post

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – River and Post is a place you like -- REALLY like. And while there are plenty of spots for a great happy hour in the River City, this one was your top pick in 2021. We already know you love the bar, as you’ve voted for it...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Fox 59

Hungry Hungry Hoosiers: happy hour + brunch in SoBro

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Sellati from Next Door American Eatery joins us to talk about the restaurant’s happy hour and brunch offerings, plus some upcoming holiday events. The restaurant recently revamped and reopened with a new menu inspired by global street food. New dishes include chicken tinga tacos, Nashville hot sliders and kimchi fried rice.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Food & Wine

11 Cocktail Kits That'll Make Happy Hour Last All Season Long

It's the holiday season, and for many of us that means finding the perfect gifts for a long list of people. It can be an overwhelming task, and some will argue that there's no better way to unwind at the end of a stressful day than by sipping on a delicious cocktail. And thanks to the convenience of online cocktail kits, you don't even have to leave your house to get a high-quality drink.
DRINKS
bethesdamagazine.com

Bargains at happy hour draw crowds to King Street Oyster Bar in Park Potomac

On the last Sunday of August, I thought I had a good strategy to beat the crowds at King Street Oyster Bar, a local chainlet that opened its fourth (and first Maryland) location in Park Potomac in March: Show up at 4 p.m. to beat the brunch and early dinner crowds and enjoy a leisurely late afternoon sipping New Zealand sauvignon blanc and slurping oysters. Instead, the place, which seats 180 inside and 120 on a roofed patio outside, was packed. A surprise birthday party for 20 was underway in one room. Every indoor and outdoor stool of the 24-seat, two-sided bar was taken. (Opened windows allow bartenders to access the outdoor side in good weather.) The patio was rocking, with families and highchairs at every other table. (In the winter, the patio, outfitted with heaters and tented sides, seats 80.)
POTOMAC, MD
whereyat.com

Five New Orleans Spots for National Happy Hour Day

National Happy Hour Day is coming up on November 12 and there's no better place to enjoy it than in New Orleans! Our bars are world famous, and the city has been the birthplace of many classic and renowned cocktails. Go out with some friends, fill your glass, and celebrate Happy Hour Day at these five different spots in New Orleans. Drink responsibly!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Columbus Alive

Happy hour deals offer the best bet at El Segundo Mexican Kitchen

In Spanish, “el segundo” means “the second.” El Segundo Mexican Kitchen, then, has a fitting title because it’s the second go-round for Cameron Mitchell Restaurants in a prime Short North spot: The address that recently housed Mitchell's short-lived Harvey and Ed’s delicatessen, and which once contained Rigsby’s Kitchen, a chance-taking, sophisticated eatery that helped propel Columbus onto the map of noteworthy dining cities.
COLUMBUS, OH
TODAY.com

Joy Bauer shakes up 2 tasty martinis for National Happy Hour Day

"Choose happy" is a mantra I try to live by every day. And today — on National Happy Hour Day — there's a chance to enjoy a double dose of glee. In honor of the special holiday, I shook up some tasty libations (putting my novice bartending skills to the test). Grab a glass and sip on these two elegant "Joy-tinis": The first is a light but flavorful cranberry-lemon martini and the second is a spicy, double-dirty martini with jalapeños. And of course, I've included a yummy snack: cheesy, salty, crunchy cacio e pepe popcorn. Hey, it's 5 o'clock somewhere!
FOOD & DRINKS
Florida Weekly

Handbag Happy Hour benefit returns Nov. 18

Country music stars Carrie Underwood and Billy Dean are among those who have donated items for the return of Handbag Happy Hour. The event takes place Thursday evening, Nov. 18, at the Shell Factory in North Fort Myers. Ms. Underwood autographed two handbags for the event; Mr. Dean has donated...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
vegnews.com

The 7 Best Vegan Cocktail and Mocktail Recipes to Make Any Hour Happy Hour

You’re off the clock at 5pm sharp, just as orders start coming in for happy hour drinks. Instead of dashing home to change out of your office look and rushing across town to your favorite bar, treat yourself to something special and sophisticated in the comfort of home. Make it a gathering and invite your colleagues for post-work drinks to kick off the weekend. Don’t forget the apps! Here are seven simple vegan cocktails and mocktails to get you started.
RECIPES
chatsports.com

Sunday Happy Hour Specials available ALL DAY at KSBar and Grille

We don’t do Happy Hours, we do Happy DAYS! And guess what? We’ve got good news. These Sunday deals are here to stay. Come down to KSBar and Grille today and treat yourself to Happy Hour Specials that feature $2 pints of domestic beer, $2.75 for a well drink, $3 for a glass of wine, $3.50 for a shot of Fireball, and more. Bottomless mimosas are just $15. These drinks might as well be free!
RESTAURANTS
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Entrepreneur Series – Happy Hour Scones

Our Story: On a hot August evening, three sisters sat around the kitchen table doing what sisters do best—talking about their days and laughing themselves silly. Amy had made a pitcher of Jalapeño Lime Margaritas with a flavorful spicy rim the night before and plenty was left over. Jacquie had just poured herself a nice cool one when Edie came up to her and said, “Try this Jac. It’s a Jalapeño Lime Margarita scone with that spicy rim sprinkled on top. I made it from the cocktail Amy made last night. What do you think?” Edie had been making scones for the last two years, always experimenting with new flavors. She had been so intrigued by Amy’s cocktail that she had the idea to use it in her scone recipe. They were all amazed that the scone captured the taste of the cocktail in such a delightful way.
LAKELAND, FL

