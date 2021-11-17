Happy Hour – MEC & Yalla

On the last Sunday of August, I thought I had a good strategy to beat the crowds at King Street Oyster Bar, a local chainlet that opened its fourth (and first Maryland) location in Park Potomac in March: Show up at 4 p.m. to beat the brunch and early dinner crowds and enjoy a leisurely late afternoon sipping New Zealand sauvignon blanc and slurping oysters. Instead, the place, which seats 180 inside and 120 on a roofed patio outside, was packed. A surprise birthday party for 20 was underway in one room. Every indoor and outdoor stool of the 24-seat, two-sided bar was taken. (Opened windows allow bartenders to access the outdoor side in good weather.) The patio was rocking, with families and highchairs at every other table. (In the winter, the patio, outfitted with heaters and tented sides, seats 80.)
