Welcome to the world, Wesley and Maisy! A little over a week after YouTube star Colleen Ballinger announced she and husband Erik Stocklin welcomed twins, influencer took to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 17 to reveal the names of their two new bundles of joy: A baby boy named Wesley Koy Stocklin and a baby girl named Maisy Joanne Stocklin. The couple, who have been married since December 2018, are already parents to 2-year-old son Flynn Timothy Stocklin. On Nov. 10, the mom of three, also known as Miranda Sings on YouTube, announced the couple's twins were born more than a month earlier than expected and would have to spend some at the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO