PSemi Corporation (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor), a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, has announced new executive leadership at the CEO level. Norio Nakajima, President of Murata Manufacturing Company, the parent company of pSemi, has announced the appointment of Takaki Murata as interim CEO. Takaki Murata assumes this responsibility in addition to his current role as Director of the RF Device Division of Murata. He previously served as Vice President and General Manager at pSemi and worked at the company's San Diego headquarters from 2015 to 2017. Click here to read an interview everything RF conducted with Takaki Murata.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO