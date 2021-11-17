Letter to the Editor: Thankful for our local neighbors

“That’s it, I’m writing a letter!” Five words, one apology, one truth. After my father’s death, the voice on the line my brother’s, the screams filling my home, my own. We sat in our late father’s apartment, laboring over every article of clothing, photograph, bill, or reminder, searching for clues. Anything important came with a Post-it note -- a short synopsis of why it weathered the storm of his life or made the cut to stay on his kitchen table. He may have gone too suddenly to leave us a letter or say his goodbyes, but foolish were we to think he hadn’t written. He gave us 96 letters filled with exactly how he felt and what he thought through his life -- they just happened to be to the editor.

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO