Letter to the Editor: How should students learn DEI?

By Matt Mackinder
 4 days ago

On reading the latest expression of Critical Race Theory in the form of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (or henceforth “DEI”), I was surprised to find the claim that DEI represents core American values. I found this strange considering “equity” alone seems to have replaced “equality,” at least within the...

dailybruin.com

Letter to the editor: Classrooms should allow different learning strategies, flexible screen policies

Alexandra Kaiser’s column “Opinion: Limiting technology in the classroom stunts academic growth” brought up many valid points on how professors and students at UCLA feel about laptop policies in the classroom. Our research in a UCLA undergraduate class supports many of her points but also adds new information. Our interpretation of the research also differs on certain points from Kaiser.
lanthorn.com

Letter to the Editor: Student Senate acknowledges students’ Campus Dining concerns

Grand Valley State University Student Senate is very aware that Campus Dining has become a widespread issue at the forefront of many student experiences on GVSU’s campuses. We acknowledge student concerns and the issues regarding Campus Dining while simultaneously recognizing that these issues are multifaceted and complex in their nature, influenced by a wide array of both internal and external factors.
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: We should require everyone to get fully vaccinated

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose), unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government. Alvin Blake / Battle Ground.
The Bergen Record

Bilingual education is an essential tool for our students and the future | Opinion

Some time ago, then-Secretary of Education Richard Riley said, “We are currently preparing students for jobs that don't yet exist, using technologies that haven't been invented, in order to solve problems we don't even know are problems yet.”  Taking this to heart, many educators intensified their schools’ focus on students’ skills development, problem solving abilities and strategies, and general analytic acumen. One of the areas of education that has recently garnered attention in the quest to properly...
Maine State
Delaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: How to share a blessed Thanksgiving

As many of you know for the last 28 years, our Congregation along with many concerned citizens, hospital personnel from DCMH, police and fire departments, Glenolden Borough, organizations and churches from all over Delaware County, come together for an amazing outreach Thanksgiving Meal Ministry program for our neighbors in Delaware County. Our goal is to reach out to the needy, elderly, disabled, homeless, sick, and the home bound to show them a little kindness and love from their neighbors. Last Thanksgiving, because of COVID, we had to rethink how we could reach out safely to so many. We decided the safest way was to send out $25 grocery cards to offset the cost of Thanksgiving. We also gave out frozen turkeys to the larger struggling families. Many agencies such as Hospice, Schoolhouse Senior Center, Senior Community Services, and Senior Victims of Crime, just to name a few, refer individuals and families to us for help. It has always been our goal to never turn anyone away.
Chalkbeat

Teachers: How will you talk to your students about the Rittenhouse verdict? We’re listening.

Demonstrators watch the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on a cell phone outside of the courthouse on Nov. 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. | Nathan Howard / Getty Images. The news spread quickly Friday afternoon, in push alerts, on social media, and across TV news banners: Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges in the shootings of three people during a protest over police violence against Black people in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
PennLive.com

Progressives should learn from the past | PennLive letters

In 2010 Progressive Democrats were told to vote for Obamacare as a steppingstone to their preferred choice, single-payer Medicare for All. A decade later single-payer is nowhere in sight and much of traditional Medicare for the elderly has been privatized. While Obamacare did help some of the uninsured, the big winners were the insurance and pharmaceutical industries. The big losers were working Americans who continued to be saddled with the highest prices and the messiest healthcare bureaucracy in the industrialized world.
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: How about some night meetings?

Once again, the Warren County board speaks with a forked tongue. They say they want public input on using the federal COVID funding but schedule meeting on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. when the least amount of people could attend. This double-talk has been standard operating procedure at Warren County forever....
clarkstonnews.com

The American Community Survey? Yup.

So the other week I had a local lady come visit me at my Oxford office. She had (maybe still has) some issues about something she and her husband received in the mail. Let’s call her “Virginia.”. “Don,” said Virginia with obvious concern in her voice. “I got this survey...
The Independent

New government rules to make school uniform cheaper for parents

New rules are being introduced to keep the cost of school uniforms down. The government has told schools to follow new guidance aimed at making uniforms affordable for all families. While education unions welcomed the move, they said schools already worked to keep uniform costs to a minimum. “It’s important to remember that a large number of schools already work extremely hard to ensure that their uniform is affordable for families,” James Bowen, director of policy for school leaders’ union NAHT, said.He added: “That being said, we fully support the move to ensure that uniform remains as affordable as possible...
KDKA News Radio

KDKA Radio Editorial: Pay Raises

Reports of top government employees getting 5.6% pay increases in 2022 are getting bad reviews around the Commonwealth. Last year, lawmakers voted to forgo a 1% cost of living increase. We say that’s a good idea.
