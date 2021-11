SASE is the new acronym on the block, but what is it, and should companies investigate and/or invest in it? SASE stands for secure access service edge, which implies that access security is being provided at the edge of a service, rather than to an IT system or architecture as a whole. That is to say, the services and applications are in a distributed matrix or an internet-based, cloud-provisioned set of services or applications, rather than in a defined datacentre with traditional firewall and security appliances.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO