Penguin Journeys from Antarctica to New Zealand

A series of underwater volcanic eruptions among Japan’s Ogasawara Islands have revealed sunken warships dating back to the 1940s.The Second World War vessels, dubbed ghost ships, lie around 1,200km south of Tokyo close to the island of Iwo Jima, a speck of volcanic rock in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean. While their existence has long been known about, the ships have been submerged below the sea for more than three decades The vessels were sunk during the Battle of Iwo Jima, a brutal conflict described as one of the bloodiest in US Marine Corps history. The battle...

ASIA ・ 26 DAYS AGO