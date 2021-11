EARLYSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Living Free Together, a Charlottesville-area nonprofit, is working with military families and individuals to create a community and sense of healing. “It’s a unique group of people, and this kind of sharing, this kind of community based around that shared experience of military life is not happening anywhere else, so we feel pretty fortunate to be able to offer it here in Charlottesville,” Living Free Together Executive Director and Program Coordinator Tonya King said.

