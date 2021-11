City of Mission is preparing to launch its THRIVE program to encourage Mission residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but they need the assistance of local business owners. The City is NOW accepting applications from locally-owned Mission businesses to participate in the THRIVE program which is funded by federal COVID-19 recovery funds. Local businesses wishing to participate may submit the requested information to thrive@missiontexas.us to receive their unique participation application. The phase 1 deadline to participate in the program is November 16, 2021.

