The British pound started to dip slightly on Wednesday but turned around to show signs of strength. At this point, the market has broken above the top of the inverted hammer/shooting star from the last couple of days, which is a very bullish sign. That being said, there is still a significant amount of resistance above extending all the way to the 1.36 handle. That is an area where we had seen the most recent selloff, so it will be interesting to see what happens next going forward. That being said, this is a market that will continue to see a lot of noisy behavior and I think what we have here is a situation where the British pound looks good, but it also needs to prove itself.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO