Tonight, the sun enters generous Sagittarius, and on Wednesday, communication planet Mercury joins it there. After the focused intensity of Scorpio season, Sagittarius season offers the chance to unclench your muscles, take beautifully idealistic risks, and give the people around you the benefit of the doubt again. Sagittarius knows the world is full of wonders. This season offers you some faith — and maybe even some concrete evidence — that things will be okay.

LIFESTYLE ・ 19 HOURS AGO