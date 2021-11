CHICAGO, Ill. -- In hopes of receiving an at-large bid to the 2021 NCAA men's soccer tournament, North Park gathered in the classrooms of the Helwig Recreation Center to learn about their playoff chances. Not only did the Vikings qualify, but the selection committee assigned North Park University hosting responsibilities for the first and second round to be played on November 13 and 14, respectively. All games will be played at the Holmgren Athletic Complex.

