Shondra Jin Skincare – Gift Certificate Holiday Special

Hey, LS. I didn't like dancing before. I am a 64-year-old woman. When I was young, my husband went dancing all day long, because of this, I quarreled with my husband many times. At that time, he always said that I didn't understand him. He said he was only interested in this hobby, and I still didn't allow him to do it. At that time, I was also very helpless. The main reason was that my husband was too addicted to dancing. He went to play whenever he had time and stayed away from home all day long. I was the only one at home, and I didn't want to find someone to talk to. Later, I even threatened my husband with a divorce. In the end, my husband had no choice but to stop dancing.

