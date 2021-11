Sometimes real life is even better than fictional drama, which is why so many television shows and movies are based around historical events. Take England, for example. You can't honestly claim that you've never been fascinated by something that's happened to a king or queen of the country's past or present, right? Everyone loves to hear about the strong-willed Queen Elizabeth I, King Henry VIII and his six wives, the elegant current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, and any number of interesting English royals. Luckily, Hollywood feels the same way, and movies and television shows based on stories about English royalty have been made for decades now, with more coming out each year. But which ones are the best?

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO