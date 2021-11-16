ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuits challenging Biden workplace vaccine rule sent to 6th Circuit

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -A judicial panel on Tuesday consolidated 34 lawsuits challenging the Biden administration's workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule in the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a venue favored by opponents of the rule. President Joe Biden announced plans for the vaccine requirement in September, seeking to stem a surge...

The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
AFP

Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with nine-hour rant

House Democrats postponed to Friday a vote on US President Joe Biden's historic package of social welfare reforms as the leader of the minority Republicans' nine-hour speech drew mockery and frustrated their efforts. Kevin McCarthy was supposed to talk for one minute ahead of a Thursday evening vote in the lower chamber of Congress to advance the $1.8 trillion Build Back Better Act as he took the floor just after 8:30 pm (0130 GMT). But he stopped speaking at about 05:10 am (1010 GMT) after tackling everything from Biden's spending to the Afghanistan withdrawal, travel to Europe, Elon Musk, Abraham Lincoln, the Hallmark Channel, the Nobel Peace Prize and the artwork hanging in his office. Unlike the Senate, the House doesn't have a "filibuster" that allows the minority to scupper legislation by talking for hours, and the vote was merely postponed until 8:00 am.
Kentucky State
fox2detroit.com

House passes Biden’s social spending, climate bill, sending measure to Senate

WASHINGTON - Democrats brushed aside months-long divisions and pushed their expansive social and environment bill through a sharply divided House on Friday, as President Joe Biden and his party moved closer to capitalizing on their control of government by funneling its resources toward their top domestic priorities. The House approved...
bloomberglaw.com

Odds Are GOP-Heavy Panel Hears Shot-or-Test Rule at 6th Circuit

A federal appeals court in Cincinnati could ensure that Republican-appointed judges control the legal challenge to the Biden administration’s vaccinate-or-test rule, making defending the regulation more difficult. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit will host the consolidated case against the emergency regulation after being picked Tuesday in...
Joe Biden
thecentersquare.com

Consolidated COVID vaccination mandate lawsuit lands in Ohio’s Sixth Circuit

(The Center Square) – An Ohio policy group that was the first to ask a federal court for an emergency stay of President Joe Biden’s vaccination mandates said it was pleased cases nationwide were consolidated into the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati, where The Buckeye Institute filed its lawsuit.
Reason.com

Challenges to OSHA Vaccine-or-Test Standard to Be Heard by Sixth Circuit

The ping-pong ball has been drawn, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit is the winner. All of the various state, industry, and union challenges to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) mandating large employers to require vaccination or regular testing and masking of employees will be consolidated into a single proceeding in the Sixth Circuit.
hngn.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Faces Legal Challenges, Lawsuits; The Administration Is Confident That the Mandate Can Withstand Against Legal Battle

Republican states started filing lawsuits to overturn the Biden administration's demand that roughly 2 million U.S. firms have employees tested or vaccinated for COVID-19, claiming that it violates civil freedoms. Biden's Vaccine Mandate to the Employees. In a recently published article in The Hill, officials from the Biden administration claim...
uticaphoenix.net

WH ‘confident’ workplace vaccine rules will stand

The White House expressed confidence its COVID-19 workplace vaccine rules will stand up in court, despite challenges filed by at least 27 states and several businesses. The 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has halted the rule from taking effect. (Nov. 8) AP.
Virginia Mercury

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health care, taxes […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
