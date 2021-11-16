Part 2 of 2: Pinellas Co. Dance Team to Perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Three cheerleaders from Taos Middle School will be traveling to New York this month to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Leah Filiss, 13, Danielle Lucero-Burt, 13, and Aliyah Torres, 14, were selected by Spirit of America Productions to join 600 other cheerleaders from around the United States to take part in the worlds largest parade.

TAOS, NM ・ 6 DAYS AGO