ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Charlotte Ann Morgan, 68

Coeur d'Alene Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Ann Morgan was born in Livingston, Texas, on March 22, 1953, to Pansy Icard (Horne) and Raymond Horne. She was born into a loving family. Pansy was a stay-at-home mom and loved being at home raising her children. Charlotte got married to Wayne Anderson on April 2, 1969....

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Morgan Mobley

Morgan Mobley is a multimedia journalist, starting the day with you every weekday morning. Born and raised in Overland Park, Morgan is thrilled to be home and sharing your stories in the place she loves most. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Kansas State, she headed north...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kmvt

Bedke Peterson, Meriel Anne

OAKLEY—Meriel Anne Bedke Peterson, age 87, of Oakley, passed away in her home, surrounded by her family on Friday, November 5, 2021. Meriel was born on June 25, 1934, to Orissa Anne Critchfield and Solomon Ray Bedke. She was raised in the Oakley Valley, attending Oakley Grade School and High School. As a teenager she worked with her father on the family ranch, driving teams of horses pulling the haying equipment of the time. Meriel was an accomplished horsewoman and rode with the Women’s Posse. She loved playing basketball and baseball, her favorite position being 1st base and played on teams well into her married life. Last year, at 86, mom could still be found driving the pickup on the yearly cattle drive and counting calves for the branding crews with her sons.
OAKLEY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Mark Andrew McCullough, 60

At the age of 60, Mark Andrew McCullough departed this life Oct. 27, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Under sedation for a week and battling acute pancreatitis, Mark was surrounded by those whom he loved and by those who loved and admired him — this included family who could not be present but were able to share their love and concern with Mark via phone.
OBITUARIES
WSJM

Kyle Anthony Johnson

Kyle Anthony Johnson passed away suddenly on November 8, 2021, in St. Joseph, Michigan, he was 35 years old. Kyle was born July 30, 1986, at the Air Force Base in Mountain Home, Idaho. He made an enormous impact on all who knew him. Building friendships came naturally to Kyle. To him, a stranger was only a friend Kyle hadn’t met, yet. He never shied away from taking on an adventure or helping someone in their time of need. He had a gift of combining those two attributes. Kyle traveled to Costa Rica and Nairobi, Kenya where needs were great, and help was little. He developed selfless relationships with the locals and did whatever work needed to be done. His Kenya travels resulted in an unswerving desire to help the children of the Happy Life Children’s Home in Nairobi. Kyle did so by walking from Washington to Texas to raise money for improvements to that Children’s Home. He made countless friends along the way who will never know the impact they had on the children of Nairobi. Kyle gave of himself and enjoyed building up others. This was a reflection of Kyle’s heart. Kyle also enjoyed the lighter side of life. Touring the country with his Phish family and following a band that brought him so much joy. He could be found retelling a crazy story or living one out in real time with his friends and family. His travels may have kept him away from his roots, but they were always close to his heart.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Maryland State
State
Idaho State
Coeur d'Alene Press

Ilene May Sanders, 84

Ilene lived her life, it seemed, for others. She is survived by four children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. As a young woman she became a nurse. She lived in Alaska, Montana, Idaho, and Washington. As a nurse, she met my father, Dr. Kenneth Sanders. They owned a small medical office in Kellogg, Idaho. In 1964, Kellogg was flooded, and they moved to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and started an office there.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NRVNews

Rose, Jacob Russell

Jacob Russell Rose, died on Thursday morning, October 28, 2021, Raleigh, North Carolina at the age of 22. Born on June 5, 1999, in Blacksburg, Virginia to beloved parents Melissa Vance and Shawn Rose. Jacob was known for his love of cars, cooking fried rice and helping others. While in...
BLACKSBURG, VA
ogemawherald.com

Gary D. Marvin

Gary D. Marvin, age 81, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, November 2, at Russell County Hospital in Russell Springs, Kentucky. Gary was born April 27, 1940, in St. Clair, Michigan to Wayne and Daisy (Isaac) Marvin, the tenth of 12 children. As an entrepreneur and talented “Jack of all...
WEST BRANCH, MI
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Morgan Street

Large perc approved 1.86+/- acre lot ready for your dream of building your own home. Mostly wooded and private. Great location, directly across the street from Roosevelt park with pavilion, playground, walking path, and baseball field. Short drive to access the very scenic Tuckahoe Creek at Hillsboro's public landing. You are just outside of town limits. Close to Rt 404 for easy commutes to Kent Island, Easton, Denton, Ridgely, Delaware and weekend trips to the Beach!
HILLSBORO, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Hunter
Person
Ashley
Daily Leader

Annie Johnson

Services for Annie Johnson are graveside, 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, in Carver heights Cemetery, Brookhaven, MS. Ms. Johnson, age 73, of Brookhaven, MS, passed away November 14, 2021, at her residence and is under the care of R E Tyler Funeral Home, Inc. A walk-through visitation will be...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Sandusky Register

Arthur Edward Wilson

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Arthur Edward Wilson passed away in Greensboro, North Carolina, peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Art was born on Dec. 29, 1956, the son of Warren and Helen (Barton) Wilson in Huron, Ohio. He graduated from Huron High School in 1975. He then went on to graduate with a bachelor of arts degree with a major in psychology in 1980 from the University of Kentucky.
GREENSBORO, NC
Coeur d'Alene Press

Jean Marie Fleetwood, 89

Jean Marie Fleetwood went to be with the Lord on Nov. 12, 2021. She was born on Oct. 14, 1932, to Wilbur and Ruth Bond in Seattle, Wash. She graduated from Prairie Bible College in 1954 and soon after married George Fox. They went through two years of training at Regions Beyond Missionary Union, and then went to India as missionaries for six years. George divorced Jean in 1985.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ged
michiganchronicle.com

Black Homeowner Threatened Over ‘Negro Santa’ Yard Decoration

The holiday tradition of sending letters to Santa was reversed for one Black homeowner who said he received a threatening note from Saint Nick. “Please remove your negro Santa yard decoration. You should not try to deceive children into believing that I am a negro,” the note Little Rock, Arkansas homeowner Chris Kennedy received reads.
SOCIETY
KVCR NEWS

The ER charged him $6,589.77 for 6 stitches, a cost that led his wife to avoid the ER

Jason and DeeAnn Dean recently relocated to her hometown of Dellrose, Tenn., where she grew up on a farm. Both in their late 40s, they're trying to start a green dream business that combines organic farming with a health and wellness consulting company. They want to inspire people to grow their own food in this fertile rolling farmland just north of the border with Alabama.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
92.7 The Block

Who Is Larry Hoover?

The efforts to get the leader of the Gangster Disciples Nation free have gotten some help thanks to his son, Larry Hoover Jr., and J.Prince, who brokered a truce between Drake and Kanye West. Both rappers plan to perform at a benefit concert for him in Los Angeles on December 9th.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Abused Turpin kids now ‘betrayed’ by social services system

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The 13 Southern California siblings rescued three years ago from horribly abusive conditions that included being locked in their home for years, shackled to beds and starved by their parents have been failed at different points by a social services system that was supposed to help them transition to new lives, according to an investigation by ABC News.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley

It's special enough to see a big herd of elk cross the road in Montana, but to see it against such a stunning backdrop really makes our day. Just look at the way the mist shrouds the mountains - even a grey day in Paradise Valley, in our opinion, puts the sunniest day just about anywhere else to shame. But we're hardly impartial.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy