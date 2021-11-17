Charlotte Ann Morgan, 68

Kyle Anthony Johnson passed away suddenly on November 8, 2021, in St. Joseph, Michigan, he was 35 years old. Kyle was born July 30, 1986, at the Air Force Base in Mountain Home, Idaho. He made an enormous impact on all who knew him. Building friendships came naturally to Kyle. To him, a stranger was only a friend Kyle hadn’t met, yet. He never shied away from taking on an adventure or helping someone in their time of need. He had a gift of combining those two attributes. Kyle traveled to Costa Rica and Nairobi, Kenya where needs were great, and help was little. He developed selfless relationships with the locals and did whatever work needed to be done. His Kenya travels resulted in an unswerving desire to help the children of the Happy Life Children’s Home in Nairobi. Kyle did so by walking from Washington to Texas to raise money for improvements to that Children’s Home. He made countless friends along the way who will never know the impact they had on the children of Nairobi. Kyle gave of himself and enjoyed building up others. This was a reflection of Kyle’s heart. Kyle also enjoyed the lighter side of life. Touring the country with his Phish family and following a band that brought him so much joy. He could be found retelling a crazy story or living one out in real time with his friends and family. His travels may have kept him away from his roots, but they were always close to his heart.

SAINT JOSEPH, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO