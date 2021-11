I can’t wrap my head around the way this state fights any federal demands, saying no one can tell us what to do, and then our legislators turn around and tell the citizens of Utah what we will do. They even made it harder for the people to create initiatives, and we still passed four propositions in 2018, in spite of great odds, and by large numbers. The Legislature has screwed up all four of them.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO