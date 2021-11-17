Don't throw the meaning out with the bathwater

I am of a certain age, let's use the term vintage. Yesterday, I was running errands driving on an irregular route. I passed a building which I thought was a new plaza, but it's actually a brand new storage facility. It's an impressive edifice to house our extra stuff. Not too long ago, the only place you could store items was at your local or national moving company. Back in the day, no one had too many items in their house or garage. Furniture and clothes were probably hand me downs from your grandparents or other relatives. Someone in the family was a woodworker or seamstress and made your extra items. Dad was at work and mom was at home. Stores closed at 5:00pm, four channels on a black and white, soon to be color television. We bartered or traded, but we had just enough.

