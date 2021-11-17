Don't throw the meaning out with the bathwater

Everyone loves a cliché. You can complain and protest all you want, but at the end of the day, you’d just be one of millions purporting to hate them — which is really just a cliché of an attitude, if you’ll pardon the light-hearted dig. (We’re not laughing at you; we’re...
Buzz had a list of things old people do and shared it with us. On the list? Not throwing away a box because... well, it's a really good box! I know, for sure, that I am guilty of doing that! Have you seen the boxes Amazon sends your packages in? They're so good.
The attached letter was published in the Press July 16, 2017. Being dog lovers, we saved it. We would like to request that it be published again, for the benefit of all the animal lovers among your readers. LARRY TANZER. GISELA DOERRG. Spirit Lake. • • •. POEM: For true...
My wife and I have been married for 5 years and we are still very close. My job is relatively stable, but the amount of money I make is relatively fixed. My wife works in a famous company, doing sales. She travels for a few days every month, and she makes more money than me.
The male neighbor is a lazy bachelor. In the community, no one likes him, including me. However, I occasionally feel that I need to be polite to him on the surface as a neighbor. Unexpectedly, what I got in exchange was his invasion.
Musician Chris Daughtry’s late stepdaughter, Hannah Price, appeared to have a turbulent relationship with her boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, even as she struggled for direction in her own life, as evidenced by her social media and at least one recent encounter with the law. Price — who was found dead in...
I am a train driver, and I spend more than ten days on the train every month. During the four years of marrying my wife, I sometimes feel that I owe my wife. Therefore, when I am not working, I will do more housework, especially cooking.
Earlier this week, the "Truth Hurts" singer channeled her inner influencer and gave fans an inside look at her "Saturday routine" in true Lizzo fashion. In the TikTok, the rapper, 33, first waves to the camera in her matching bathrobe and shower cap as the words "✨DAY IN THE LIFE✨" appear on the screen.
Since My 600-lb Life debuted in 2012, viewers have seen dozens of morbidly obese hopefuls embark on their weight loss journeys with the ultimate goal of receiving medical intervention from Dr. Younan Nowzaradan aka Dr. Now. Bianca Hayes was one of those looking for help. While many of the people...
Sy'Rai Smith, daughter of the iconic R&B singer Brandy, graced our screens for her TV debut on The Real and opened up about her weight-loss journey and the inspiration behind it. The 19-year-old laid it all on the table as she revealed how social media negatively affected her and how...
Antwain Fowler -- the kid who famously asked "where we about to eat at?" -- has died. His official Instagram account confirmed the sad news Sunday, with a new post that seems to have been written by his mother, China. Her message reads, "The pain in my heart is like no other Why God!!!" Her caption was similar ... "Never in a million years My heart is out my chest!!!!"
My husband and I had a four-wheel drive pickup. He bought this vehicle unseen in 2017. The car lot drove it to our house, all without my input. We had it for one year. In that time, our payments were $513 a month. In that year he kept trying to...
COEUR d’ALENE — When Devyn Burdett drives her Nissan Murano somewhere, it’s not just a matter of hopping out when she gets there, closing the door and walking away. Because her legs are paralyzed, she must lower herself to the ground, use her arms to scoot to the back of the SUV, open the hatch and pull out her wheelchair.
I am of a certain age, let's use the term vintage. Yesterday, I was running errands driving on an irregular route. I passed a building which I thought was a new plaza, but it's actually a brand new storage facility. It's an impressive edifice to house our extra stuff. Not too long ago, the only place you could store items was at your local or national moving company. Back in the day, no one had too many items in their house or garage. Furniture and clothes were probably hand me downs from your grandparents or other relatives. Someone in the family was a woodworker or seamstress and made your extra items. Dad was at work and mom was at home. Stores closed at 5:00pm, four channels on a black and white, soon to be color television. We bartered or traded, but we had just enough.
I decided to call. It had been 18 months since I had given the ring back. It had been 18 months since we had spoken. During those months, I was never even tempted to reach out — the thought was just too painful. But then one day, I built up the courage — chutzpah, as my Grammy would say — and I called at 2 p.m. on a Thursday. He picked up.
Your cat is sitting on your lap, purring in a deep, soothed contentment. You get up to leave the room. What is your cat thinking about now?
There's a good chance it's now spending at least some amount of mental energy to tracking your whereabouts, and these are more than just idle thoughts.
On some level of consciousness, your cat is mentally mapping your spatial position based on audio clues in the environment, including the sound of your voice, according to new research.
These kinds of insights about the whereabouts of others are a form of what's called socio-spatial cognition, in which animals...
Female fans are an incredibly influential demographic. They are often responsible for generating the necessary support for keeping TV shows on air and developing movies, as well as contributing to fan spaces. Despite their influence, they are frequently discredited or disregarded. Shows with more female viewers, especially in the 18-49...
Buzz had a list of things old people do and shared it with us. On the list? Not throwing away a box because... well, it's a really good box! I know, for sure, that I am guilty of doing that! Have you seen the boxes Amazon sends your packages in? They're so good.
Buzz had a list of things old people do and shared it with us. On the list? Not throwing away a box because... well, it's a really good box! I know, for sure, that I am guilty of doing that! Have you seen the boxes Amazon sends your packages in? They're so good.
Comments / 0