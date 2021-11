S&P Global Platts' Ciaran Roe and Ira Joseph break down the unprecedented price movements in recent LNG and gas markets. The discussion focuses on how we arrived at this point of unusual tightness and whether the conditions that brought us here will persist. Then the discussion turns to the evolving pricing relationship between JKM and TTF, how LNG imports have been trading above Europe's main gas hub for months, and how the US Henry Hub fits into the mix. The final segment looks ahead to how short-term price volatility may trigger changes in long-term gas and LNG contracts and the types of indexation that will underpin them.

TRAFFIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO