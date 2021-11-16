ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Close Update: US Stocks End Near Closing Highs on Upbeat Economic Data

The S&P 500 narrowly missed a record close on Tuesday as retail sales rose the most in seven months and industrial production growth outpaced expectations. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% to 4,700.90 and the Nasdaq climbed by 0.8% to 15,973.86, with both wrapping up the session near their respective closing...

