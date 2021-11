Conversations about BIPOC people have been left out within the Title IV movement on campus. There has been no mention of them, and they feel as though their voices haven’t been heard as well. On Oct. 12, a protest occurred at President Morris’ house, where students spoke out against the current sexual misconduct policies on campus. They shared their experiences with sexual assault on campus and questioned the administration’s response to the sexual assault. It was a powerful experience, as hundreds of students showed up in solidarity, but there was a lack of response as there was no mention of the BIPOC community even after they showed up as well. They felt as if they weren’t included in the conversation and weren’t recognized at all.

