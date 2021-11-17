Review “Bug”(Steppenwolf Theatre): A Creepy-Crawly Demented Nightmare

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSteppenwolf Theatre presents BUG. A woman battles loneliness. A man fights to be free. They both want to escape their pasts. They meet at a party and it changes their lives… forever. Playwright Tracy Letts twists a rom-com-like premise into a demented nightmare. Letts lets his paranoia run wild and wacky....

“Bug” is the show that will make your skin crawl. It is a reminder of all the things to love about live theater. You can feel your row-mates’ cringes, sighs and bouts of inappropriately timed laughter. We haven’t had to be so uncomfortable with one another in so long that this experience feels foreign. The audience is the fly on the wall of a dingy Oklahoma hotel room where Agnes White (Carrie Coon) is taking refuge from her recently released, abusive ex-husband Jerry (Steve Key). The collective flies on the wall observe Agnes become friends with a drifter named Peter (Namir Smallwood) who believes there are bugs living under his skin. Were the bugs planted by the government? A hallucination from cocaine use? A symptom of underlying mental illness? Were we the bugs all along?
