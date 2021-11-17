ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Hydrogenation Of Accreting C-atoms And CO Molecules -- Simulating Ketene And Acetaldehyde Formation Under Dark And Translucent Cloud Conditions

Cover picture for the articleIn the left panel the IR spectra are shown obtained after the simultaneous co-deposition of H2O molecules with C-atoms and (a) CO molecules and H atoms; (b) CO molecules and D atoms; (c) a mixture of CO with C18O molecules with H-atoms at a substrate temperature 10 K. All co-depositions are...

Phys.org

Attaining precise sample alignment under extreme conditions

The exact angular alignment of sample materials for the determination of their physical properties under extreme conditions is often difficult. Engineer Stefan Findeisen and physicist Dr. Hannes Kühne from the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) have developed the "Rotax," a filigree two-axis rotator that can do just that. Now, the device is ready to conquer the market.
SCIENCE
astrobiology.com

Astrochemical Modelling of Infrared Dark Clouds

Time evolution of CO depletion factor, fD, evaluated in astrochemical model Grid 1 as a function of the environmental variables of: (a) top left - number density of H nuclei, nH; (b) top right - temperature, T; (c) bottom left - cosmic ray ionization rate, ζ; (d) bottom right - visual extinction, AV. In each panel the three remaining variables are held fixed at their fiducial level, i.e., nH = 105 cm−3 , T = 15 K, ζ = 10−17 s −1 , AV = 100 mag. Each time-evolving model is shown by a horizontal line with fD indicated by the color scale.
ASTRONOMY
astrobiology.com

How Does The Background Atmosphere Affect The Onset Of The Runaway Greenhouse?

OLR as a function of surface temperature for different N2 partial pressures (PN2 = {0, 0.1, 1, 10} bar) found in the literature (Kopparapu et al. 2014; Goldblatt et al. 2013; Zhang & Yang 2020) or computed in this work using the following existing models: the 1D reverse version of LMD-Generic (also known as kcm1d; (Turbet et al. 2019) and PyRADS (Koll & Cronin 2018). Kopparapu et al. (2014) also added 350 ppm of CO2 to the radiative transfer calculation (Ravi K. Kopparapu, personal communication).
EARTH SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogenation#Ketene#Acetaldehyde#Molecules#Uhv
ucmerced.edu

Researcher Studies Cloud Formation as a Key to Climate Change Modeling

Lots of people look at clouds and think about flying, floating or the shapes they see. When atmospheric chemistry Professor Xuan Zhang looks at clouds, she thinks about tiny particles in the air. With her first grant from the National Science Foundation, Zhang is studying how pine tree emissions produce...
SCIENCE
astrobiology.com

From Direct Measurement Of The Universe's Expansion History To Characterization Of Nearby Habitable Planet Candidates

High-dispersion spectrograph design optimized for the (a)(b) short (305 - 500 nm) and (c)(d) long (463 - 660 nm) channels. A dichroic mirror between the field stop and the collimator lens, which is not shown in this diagram, divides a beam into two in terms of the wavelength. The color of the ray indicates a different grating order: 29, 23, and 18 grating orders for the blue, green, and orange rays in the short channel and 35, 29, and 25 grating orders in the long one, respectively. Each beam has a field of view of 4 λ D in radius. The entrance beam with 3 mm diameter was divided into five without any densification. The footprint on the plane 1 after the Bowen-Walraven type image slicer was used is shown in the left upper panel of (b).
ASTRONOMY
astrobiology.com

Astrochemistry With The Orbiting Astronomical Satellite For Investigating Stellar Systems (OASIS)

Comparison of (a) spectral line sensitivity, (b) spectral resolving power, and (c) angular resolution of OASIS with other state-of-the-art telescopes. Chemistry along the star- and planet-formation sequence regulates how prebiotic building blocks -- carriers of the elements CHNOPS -- are incorporated into nascent planetesimals and planets. Spectral line observations across...
ASTRONOMY
astrobites.org

Two Paths Diverged in a Cosmological Simulation: on the Formation Pathways of S0 Galaxies

Authors: Simon Deeley, Michael J. Drinkwater, Sarah M. Sweet, Kenji Bekki, Warrick J. Couch, Duncan A. Forbes, Arianna Dolfi. First Author’s Institution: School of Mathematics and Physics, University of Queensland, Brisbane, Queensland 4072, Australia. Status: Accepted for publication in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. What are S0...
ASTRONOMY
Science
astrobiology.com

Inferring Shallow Surfaces On sub-Neptune Exoplanets With JWST

The evolution of the mixing ratio profiles of NH3 (left) and HCN (right) with a 1-bar surface compared to a deep, 1000-bar atmosphere for an active (top) and a quiet (bottom) M star. The snapshot abundances at different time in the 1-bar surface model are color coded from red to blue. The abundances in the deep model do not evolve after 1 kyr because of the efficient thermochemistry in the deep atmosphere and are shown as solid grey lines. The black dotted curves indicate the initial equilibrium abundances. The upper panels are for an active M2 star at the age of 45 Myr and the lower panels for a quite M2 star at the age of 5 Gyr.
ASTRONOMY
astrobiology.com

A Radio Technosignature Search Towards Proxima Centauri Resulting In A Signal-of-interest

The signal-of-interest, BLC1, from our search of Proxima Centauri. Here, we plot the dynamic spectrum around the signal-of-interest over an 8-pointing cadence of on-source and off-source observations. BLC1 passes our coincidence filters and persists for over 2 hours. The red dashed line, purposefully offset from the signal, shows the expected frequency based on the detected drift rate (0.038 Hz s−1 ) and start frequency in the first panel. BLC1 is analyzed in detail in a companion paper.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Moving beyond bimetallic-alloy to single-atom dimer atomic-interface for all-pH hydrogen evolution

Single-atom-catalysts (SACs) afford a fascinating activity with respect to other nanomaterials for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER), yet the simplicity of single-atom center limits its further modification and utilization. Obtaining bimetallic single-atom-dimer (SAD) structures can reform the electronic structure of SACs with added atomic-level synergistic effect, further improving HER kinetics beyond SACs. However, the synthesis and identification of such SAD structure remains conceptually challenging. Herein, systematic first-principle screening reveals that the synergistic interaction at the NiCo-SAD atomic interface can upshift the d-band center, thereby, facilitate rapid water-dissociation and optimal proton adsorption, accelerating alkaline/acidic HER kinetics. Inspired by theoretical predictions, we develop a facile strategy to obtain NiCo-SAD on N-doped carbon (NiCo-SAD-NC) via in-situ trapping of metal ions followed by pyrolysis with precisely controlled N-moieties. X-ray absorption spectroscopy indicates the emergence of Ni-Co coordination at the atomic-level. The obtained NiCo-SAD-NC exhibits exceptional pH-universal HER-activity, demanding only 54.7 and 61"‰mV overpotentials at âˆ’10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 in acidic and alkaline media, respectively. This work provides a facile synthetic strategy for SAD catalysts and sheds light on the fundamentals of structure-activity relationships for future applications.
CHEMISTRY
astrobiology.com

Detecting The Proposed CH4-CO2 Biosignature Pair With The James Webb Space Telescope: TRAPPIST-1e And The Effect Of Cloud/haze

Examples of synthetic datasets assuming a partial saturation observing strategy for different cloud-top scenarios assuming moist stratosphere models (solid black lines). Corresponding dry stratosphere models are also shown (dashed pink lines). The assumed number of transit observations is labelled in the lower left corner of each axis. Plotted datasets had the median 𝜒 2 from 1000 random noise realisations, representing a statistically typical outcome, and have been binned in wavelength to 𝑅 = 100 for visual clarity. In practice, retrieval analyses were performed on the models binned to the plotted spectral resolution (𝑅 ∼ 100) without adding random noise perturbations, but still accounting for the measurement uncertainty as described in the text. Yellow shading indicates the measurement uncertainty at the resolution of the plotted data for the specified number of transits. Grey shading indicates the corresponding measurement uncertainties for a single transit observation. Also shown are illustrative models with CO as the only active gaseous absorber at inflated mole fractions of -1.1 dex (dot-dashed green lines) and -2.5 dex (solid green lines), highlighting the difficulty of placing strong upper limits on the CO abundance using the NIRSpec prism in the case of an Archean-like atmosphere for TRAPPIST-1e. It is widely anticipated that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will be transformative for exoplanet studies. It has even been suggested that JWST could provide the first opportunity to search for biosignatures in an alien atmosphere using transmission spectroscopy.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Astronomers discover enormous 'barrier' separating the center of the Milky Way from the cosmic ray sea

The center of the Milky Way may be even more bizarre than astronomers thought, according to a new study. For the study, a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing investigated a map of radioactive gamma-rays — the highest-energy form of light in the universe, which can arise when extremely high-speed particles called cosmic rays crash into ordinary matter — blasting in and around the center of our galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Nature.com

Molecules that swim, or not

The reported observation of enhanced diffusivity of simple molecules during a chemical reaction in solution is but the latest of nanoscale wonders. Diffusivity, or the diffusion coefficient, measures the amount of molecules passing through a surface per unit of time. It is measured in units of m2 s"“1. The diffusion coefficient depends on intrinsic properties of the molecule (diameter) and its surroundings (viscosity of the solution, temperature) through the ubiquitous Stokes"“Einstein equation.
CHEMISTRY
astrobiology.com

Breakthrough Initiatives and University of Sydney Announce Search for Habitable Planets

A mission to discover new planets potentially capable of sustaining life around Earth's nearest neighbor, Alpha Centauri, was announced today. The proposed telescope project will look for planets in the 'Goldilocks' zone around the star system just four light years away, where temperatures could allow for liquid surface water on rocky planets.
ASTRONOMY
astrobiology.com

Characterization Of An Instrument Model For Exoplanet Transit Spectrum Estimation through Wide Scale Analysis on HST Data

Top: Distribution of the delay and τ parameters across the three instruments. Bottom: Residuals of the previous naive starting value compared to the new single parameter starting value estimator. Instrument models (IMs) enable the reduction of systematic error in transit spectroscopy light curve data, but, since the model formulation can...
ASTRONOMY

