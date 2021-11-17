Hydrogenation Of Accreting C-atoms And CO Molecules -- Simulating Ketene And Acetaldehyde Formation Under Dark And Translucent Cloud Conditions

Examples of synthetic datasets assuming a partial saturation observing strategy for different cloud-top scenarios assuming moist stratosphere models (solid black lines). Corresponding dry stratosphere models are also shown (dashed pink lines). The assumed number of transit observations is labelled in the lower left corner of each axis. Plotted datasets had the median 𝜒 2 from 1000 random noise realisations, representing a statistically typical outcome, and have been binned in wavelength to 𝑅 = 100 for visual clarity. In practice, retrieval analyses were performed on the models binned to the plotted spectral resolution (𝑅 ∼ 100) without adding random noise perturbations, but still accounting for the measurement uncertainty as described in the text. Yellow shading indicates the measurement uncertainty at the resolution of the plotted data for the specified number of transits. Grey shading indicates the corresponding measurement uncertainties for a single transit observation. Also shown are illustrative models with CO as the only active gaseous absorber at inflated mole fractions of -1.1 dex (dot-dashed green lines) and -2.5 dex (solid green lines), highlighting the difficulty of placing strong upper limits on the CO abundance using the NIRSpec prism in the case of an Archean-like atmosphere for TRAPPIST-1e. It is widely anticipated that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will be transformative for exoplanet studies. It has even been suggested that JWST could provide the first opportunity to search for biosignatures in an alien atmosphere using transmission spectroscopy.

