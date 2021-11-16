ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Cuba Cracks Down on Protest Organizers Ahead of Planned March

By Richard Green
Voice of America
 7 days ago

Cuban police cracked down on protest organizers in the capital Havana and took to the...

www.voanews.com

POLITICO

A ‘deadly threat’ to Haiti

COVID IS ONE OF HAITI’S MANY PROBLEMS — In July, a cadre of men sneaked into the residence of Haiti’s president and killed him in his bedroom — an assassination that further deepened the Caribbean nation’s political instability. In August, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake and a powerful tropical depression devastated Haiti,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China protests passage of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait

China on Tuesday protested the passage of a US Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait calling it a deliberate move to undermine stability in the region. The US Navy said in a statement the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Tuesday “in accordance with international law.” It said the ship’s transit through the strait “demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific." “The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows,” said the statement posted on the website of the 7th Fleet. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian...
ADVOCACY
State
Washington State
State
Washington State
SFGate

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could...
WORLD
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Haiti Gang Leader Calls for the Overthrow of Prime Minister Henry

The leader of a federation of nine Haitian gangs is calling for the removal of Prime Minister Ariel Henry from office, adding that it could be done “at the cost of blood”. The leader of the G9 Family and Allies, Jimmy Cherizier, known as “Barbecue” told a news conference last week that the United Nations and the United States should cut ties with the government in order to help “liberate Haiti.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Cuba harasses, detains activists on eve of planned protest

Security forces surrounded the homes of Cuban activists on Sunday, the day before a planned march that will test the strength of the protest movement that erupted last summer when Cubans poured into the streets to demand more political freedoms on the communist-ruled island. The best-known organizer of Monday’s protest,...
PROTESTS
KEYT

Protest call in Cuba goes unheeded as organizers bottled up

HAVANA (AP) — A call for protests has gone unheeded in Cuba as some of the organizers complain that government supporters had surrounded their homes so they couldn’t go out, while others said they were warned by police that they would be arrested if they took to the streets. Government critics had hoped to repeat on Monday a showing equaling that of four months ago when the island witnessed the largest demonstrations against the Communist administration in recent history. But at the point set for the rally in Havana nobody showed up and the city’s streets appeared calm. The Cuban government had denied permission for marches in Havana and other cities.
PROTESTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ahead of Protests, Cuba Revokes Foreign Media Credentials

MADRID - Ahead of planned protests in Cuba this week, the Havana government revoked the media accreditation of five journalists with the Spanish news agency EFE. The move was quickly condemned by the international community and media analysts, who saw the withdrawal as a sign that Havana had turned its attention to the international press.
ADVOCACY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Cuba Braces for Civic March Monday

WASHINGTON - Cuban opposition activists have called for a "Civic March for Change" Monday in Cuba. The Cuban government, however, has warned the opposition that it will not tolerate "counterrevolutionary" and "terrorist" acts during the demonstration that the government says it believes is part of a U.S. interventionist plan. Cuban...
ADVOCACY
mix929.com

Cuban protest leader to march alone, white rose in hand, ahead of rallies

(Reuters) – A Cuban playwright leading the call for protests on Nov. 15 on the communist-run island said on Thursday he will walk alone, in silence and holding a white rose, the day before the planned march to show the non-violent nature of the movement. After Cuban dissidents, organized under...
PROTESTS
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Protests
Law.com

Cuba Accuses US of Organizing New Protest Demonstrations

“Social networks are a complicated terrain, where along with knowledge and truth, many lies and false news are spread,” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, pictured at the podium, said. “I’m sure that it won’t be possible to demonize or isolate Cuba internationally.”. Cuba’s government said that a decision to ban...
PROTESTS
International Business Times

Sudan Armed Forces Deploy Ahead Of Planned Anti-coup Protests

Sudanese armed forces deployed and bridges were shut ahead of planned anti-coup rallies Saturday, two days after the military formed a ruling council that excludes the country's main civilian bloc. The demonstrations are to take place nearly three weeks after top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ousted the government, detained the...
PROTESTS
CBS Miami

‘We Want To Send A Very Clear Message To Thugs In Power;’ Hundreds Rally In Miami In Support Of Planned Protests In Cuba

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Miami Sunday hoping their cries for freedom will reach the Cuban people, who are planning on taking to the streets of the island nation on Monday to launch protests against the government. The demonstrators chanted slogans such as “down with the dictatorship” or “Freedom, freedom,” in rejection of the Cuban regime that has ruled the island for 62 years. Earlier in the day, dozens of vehicles gathered at Tamiami Park to participate in a caravan to downtown Miami’s Freedom Tower. At around 2:30 p.m. CBS4 cameras showed about 100 demonstrators gathered in...
MIAMI, FL
atlantanews.net

Biden administration agitating for anti-government march in Cuba

On September 20, letters began to arrive at eight Cuban municipal or provincial government headquarters announcing the holding of "peaceful" marches on November 15 by a group called Archipielago. The motivation for these marches was a call for change. The letter was not a formal request to occupy the busiest streets of some cities in Cuba, but rather a notification by the group that they would do so and they also demanded that the authorities provide them with security for these marches. By virtue of Cuban laws and obsessive American support for the marches, the Cuban government denied permission for holding the protests.
POLITICS
WINKNEWS.com

Naples protesters stand in solidarity with Cuba

The fight for freedom continues as protesters again lined the streets demanding a better life for the Cuban people. People in Naples are standing in solidarity with those in Cuba. They want to bring attention to the political climate on the island. The Cuban government has cut off internet access...
NAPLES, FL

