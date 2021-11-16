Cuba Cracks Down on Protest Organizers Ahead of Planned March

HAVANA (AP) — A call for protests has gone unheeded in Cuba as some of the organizers complain that government supporters had surrounded their homes so they couldn’t go out, while others said they were warned by police that they would be arrested if they took to the streets. Government critics had hoped to repeat on Monday a showing equaling that of four months ago when the island witnessed the largest demonstrations against the Communist administration in recent history. But at the point set for the rally in Havana nobody showed up and the city’s streets appeared calm. The Cuban government had denied permission for marches in Havana and other cities.

