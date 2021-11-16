ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

FTSE 100 15:00 PM Market Update - 16/11/2021

Life Style Extra
 7 days ago

At 15:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -20.48 at 7331.38 points, a movement of -0.28%, showing a slow fall in the market. Meggitt (MGGT) was a heavily traded share, with around £1,597.1m (0.275%) worth of shares being traded. Overall,...

www.lse.co.uk

Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Big Yellow (BYG)

(Sharecast News) - Analysts at Liberum upgraded their recommendation for shares of Big Yellow from 'hold' to 'buy', labelling the storage company's latest interims as "strong". LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Hochschild Mining hit with three downgrades. TRADING UPDATES: Big Yellow boosts payout; Grafenia loss narrows. (Sharecast News) - Big Yellow Group...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks fall on Covid worries; PMIs eyed

(Sharecast News) - London stocks fell in early trade on Tuesday amid concerns about rising Covid cases and tightening restrictions in Europe, as investors eyed the latest readings on the UK services and manufacturing sectors. At 0855 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.6% at 7,213.31. CMC Markets analyst Michael...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen down after Wall Street reversal

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Tuesday following a late reversal on Wall Street. The FTSE 100 was called to open 20 points lower at 7,235. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "As a consequence of last night's late turnaround in US stocks and weaker finish, today's European market looks set to be a slightly weaker one.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) advanced 1.94% to $46.28 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $2.41 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 1.74% to $1,156.87 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $86.62 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks recover after strong PMI readings

(Alliance News) - The FTSE 100 index was knocking on the door of positive territory at midday on Tuesday, perking up from a risk-off start to the session after a string of stronger-than-expected economic readings. The FTSE 100 was down just 3.47 points at 7,252.11 midday Tuesday. The mid-cap FTSE...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks pare losses as investors mull PMIs

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had pared earlier losses by midday on Tuesday, helped along by some well-received results and a strong showing in the housebuilding sector, as the latest PMIs reinforced expectations of a rate hike next month. The FTSE 100 was down just 0.1% at 7,247.67, while sterling...
MARKETS
koamnewsnow.com

Is the Stock Market Going to Crash Again?

The market will crash again. That is inevitable. The only real question is when will it happen?. Let’s be clear: there are lots of reasons to believe the market could crash soon. Skyrocketing inflation , stretched valuations , and a critical labor shortage each could pose risks to the market on their own. Put them all together in a situation like we have today, and the danger certainly seems to multiply.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stock gains despite fears of new virus lockdowns

(Alliance News) - Stock markets in Europe were brushing off worries about the reimposition of Covid-19 lockdowns around the continent. "European markets have kicked off the week on a surprisingly positive footing, with the fears around a fresh bout of Covid restrictions serving to damage the euro more than stocks," Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, said.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-U.S. share buybacks hit record in Q3

* U.S. equity index futures green; small caps outperform. * President Biden taps Powell for a second Fed-chair term. Nov 22 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. SHARE BUYBACKS HIT...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for F&C Investment Trust (FCIT)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, F&C Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Date of purchase: 22 November 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased: 19,562.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks mixed amid growing Covid concern in Europe

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed in a mixed state on Monday, with the top-flight index lifted by strength in the telecoms sector, although worries remained over tightening Covid-19-related restrictions in Europe. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.44% at 7,255.46, while the FTSE 250 slipped 0.27% to 23,429.70.
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE ends higher, GBP/USD sinks to 2021 low

Johnson Matthey tumbles as CEO exits, plans unit disposal. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 jumped towards 7,400 as a softer pound helped lift the blue-chip index, with basic resources shares among those leading the gains. Auto Trader (LON:AUTOA) was the best performing stock in the index following an 82% increase...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) slipped 2.89% to $659.20 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.32% to 4,682.94. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $41.79 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Powell nomination relieves U.S. stock investors

* President Biden taps Powell for a second Fed-chair term. * Financials lead S&P sector gainers; healthcare biggest. Nov 22 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. POWELL NOMINATION RELIEVES U.S. STOCK...
STOCKS
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market, including an energy stock that could crush it

Sticking my neck out to say that Workday (WDAY) should be bought…this quarter was a very strong one, and the pipeline is the best it has been in ages... I think the stock ran up because there were three straight days of upgrades...I have interviewed CEO Aneel Bhusri literally dozens of times and he was the most ebullient I can recall him on Mad last night... they are winning every jump ball... Piper raises price target.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Big Yellow boosts payout; Grafenia loss narrows

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Big Yellow Group PLC - FTSE 250-listed self storage firm - Revenue for six months to September 30 rises 24% year-on-year to GBP81.8 million. Like-for-like store revenue up 15%. Pretax profit surges to GBP254.9 million from GBP59.9 million. Interim dividend hiked 21% to 20.6p. Executive Chair Nicholas Vetch calls interim performance "very strong", and this should flow through to full-year results. "The self storage sector more generally, and Big Yellow specifically, has benefited from significant occupancy growth since the end of the first lockdown in late May 2020, with the sector now at historically high levels of occupancy. These levels of occupancy have been a key factor in driving earnings and increasing growth in net achieved rents," company says, though adds next financial year should see more normalised trading environment.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: TT Electronics to be at lower end of range

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd, up 2.1% at 52.57 pence, 12-month range 35.50p-53.00p. Net asset value per share ends September 30 at 65.8 pence, up from 60.4p at March 31 and up from 58.0p at same point year before. NAV total return in first half was 11%, with underlying portfolio total return of 8.9% versus the MSCI Benchmark Index return of 7.7%. Value of property assets ends first half at GBP464.0 million, up 5.7% compared to GBP438.8 million at March 31. Declares interim dividend of 1.33p, up from 0.39p a year before.
STOCKS

