FTSE 100 15:00 PM Market Update - 16/11/2021

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Big Yellow Group PLC - FTSE 250-listed self storage firm - Revenue for six months to September 30 rises 24% year-on-year to GBP81.8 million. Like-for-like store revenue up 15%. Pretax profit surges to GBP254.9 million from GBP59.9 million. Interim dividend hiked 21% to 20.6p. Executive Chair Nicholas Vetch calls interim performance "very strong", and this should flow through to full-year results. "The self storage sector more generally, and Big Yellow specifically, has benefited from significant occupancy growth since the end of the first lockdown in late May 2020, with the sector now at historically high levels of occupancy. These levels of occupancy have been a key factor in driving earnings and increasing growth in net achieved rents," company says, though adds next financial year should see more normalised trading environment.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO