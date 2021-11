Russell Wilson came back, and the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) offense dialed it back to 1992. Wilson’s return from injury was atrocious and rusty. He was just 20/40 for 161 yards and he threw two very bad interceptions (albeit one that was questionable as a catch) and despite a herculean effort from the Seahawks defense, Aaron Rodgers, AJ Dillon, and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) once again got one over Seattle at Lambeau Field. It was a 17-0 final score and the Seahawks’ first shutout loss in 10 years, but the defense played a lot better than even the 17 points allowed. The offense just couldn’t sustain drives. DK Metcalf was a non-factor, ditto Tyler Lockett, but hey at least Gerald Everett had a good day!

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO