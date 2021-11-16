ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly to Warm

By Jaisol Martinez
whdh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat breeze made it feel chilly today! We’ll get rid of that wind tomorrow, but we’re still talking highs in the 40s. You’ll definitely need the jacket in the morning with temperatures near 30º at 7AM. We’ll jump into the upper 40s by lunch time and stay there for the rest...

whdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — Slight chance of an early morning shower as a cold front moves into the Chicago area. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Above normal temps. A reinforcing cold front moves through this evening. The cold air from these fronts settles in on Monday and leaves us with sunshine but a high temperature only in the mid-30s. November 21Norm- 46Sat- 50Today- 49Sunrise- 6:49am ForecastToday- an isolated morning shower then decreasing clouds and breezy. Hi of 49. SW winds become NW this afternoon, gusting to 35 mph. Tonight- clear and cold, 20Monday- sunny and cold. Hi near 34. Enjoy today, cold is on the way! AM showers, then sun, then cold. Sunny breezy and mild but getting colder!
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel6now.com

Chilly start to the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanks to Sunday’s cold front temperatures as you wake up Monday will be in the upper 30′s. By lunchtime, temps will climb into the 60′s. Winds will be out of the southwest. Currently, rain chances look slim for Thanksgiving day but what is for certain is the arrival of another cold front that will cause temps to take a dip Thursday. Overnight lows for the next few days will be in the 30′s.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
whdh.com

The Week Starts With Showers, Dry For Thanksgiving

7Weather- Rain moves in tonight and it will be around throughout the first part of the day tomorrow. Expect mild temperatures in the mid and upper 40s tonight. Showers move in after 8 PM and they will be on and off throughout the night. There will be scattered rain for the Monday morning commute with the chance of isolated downpours. Rain starts to move out mid-day with just a few, lingering showers in southeast Massachusetts around lunch time. There could be partial clearing as we approach sunset.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warm Front#Golf
WTRF

A chilly start to the week

Monday: Starting off cloudier and clearing some through the day. High of 38 with relatively light winds. Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 37. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high of 49. Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy, high of 48. Showers are likely, starting in the afternoon. Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

A chilly start to Thanksgiving week

Temperatures managed to reach the upper 40s this afternoon as the sun prevailed following a rainy morning. Total precipitation this morning was 0.28″ in Indianapolis, which also makes today the wettest day since October 29th. We look to dry out this evening, but not without consequences. Our sky will be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy